Do you have a volleyball player looking for something fun to do over the summer or a home club in the fall? Then look no further than Hurricane Volleyball Academy, based out of Central Baptist Church in Brandon.

Owned by Brian and Victoria Adams, the family-run volleyball club offers growth for players between the ages of 9 and 18 at any level. With more than 25 years of combined teaching and coaching experience, Hurricane Volleyball Academy is going into its sixth season for girls and third for boys.

The academy has travel and local volleyball teams for ages 10-18 for both girls and boys, and this summer it is offering positional trainings, summer camps, free open gyms and, for the first time, college camps for boys and girls, both at the beach and indoors.

Brian and Victoria, who met on their first day of preplanning teaching at Eisenhower Middle School, work hard to make Hurricane Volleyball Academy stand out among other local volleyball clubs.

“There is no lack of volleyball clubs in the area; what makes us different is our experience with teaching and encouraging youth and our record of achieving college scholarship opportunities for high-level athletes,” said Victoria. “Having been in the education field and athletes for so long, we know how to build not just the skills of the sport but the vital life lessons that only sports can expose you to.”

The academy’s coaching staff also includes a sports trainer, nutritionist and sports psychologist that help players understand what they go through as young athletes and how to achieve their goals.

“We believe in teaching and coaching the person, not just the sport,” said Victoria.

Recruitment is also offered for college bound players.

“Brian’s previous work experience with the National Scouting Report has honed his skills at identifying what players need to make it to the next level in the sport,” explained Victoria. “We have a consistent track record of getting our players recruited to play at the college level. In our first four seasons, we had 84 percent of our 18-year-old players offered a scholarship, and 13 out of the 38 (around 33.3 percent) went on to play in college their freshman year.”

Hurricane Volleyball Academy’s main practice facility is located out of Central Baptist Church at 402 E. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon and can be reached at 220-0905. To learn more, email Hurricanevolleyballacademy@gmail.com or search on Facebook and Instagram for ‘hurricanevolleyballacademy.’