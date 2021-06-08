Last month, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) hosted the annual golf tournament at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. Since the tournament landed on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, this year’s theme was ‘Horsing Around the Course.’

Vendors set up near the Putting Contest, including Brooks & Brooks Law Firm, Charity Clothing Pickup, Edward Jones – Gabriel Mbulo, Gecko Floor Care, Hawthorne Village Retirement Community, HiTech Automotive, Image360 – Tampa/Ybor City, New Vitality Centers, Preservation 1st Financial Group, Southshore Insurance Professionals, Sport Clips and The Meridian at Brandon. Providing food and beverages to the attendees were Chick-fil-A Riverview, Datz Restaurant Group, Papa John’s – Riverview, Rosemary Grill, The Spot at FishHawk and Your Pie.

Before the shotgun start, guests were able to purchase raffle tickets and game enhancements. The raffle prizes contained dozens of baskets and other items donated by the generous investors and friends of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

A continuously big hit is the Wagon of Cheer that was filled with over 25 bottles of liquor. GRCC ambassadors and board members contributed top-shelf liquors to create this bar stocking paradise that raised over $2,700 for the chamber.

Annually noted as the most anticipated moment of the day was the Bryan Hindman Electric Ball Drop. Bryan and Heather Hindman graciously donate their time and money to make this happen. About $2,500 worth of ball drop numbers were sold this year. Beanie Tichy with Beanie’s Bar Sports Grill was the ecstatic winner of the Closest-to-the-Pin game but was not present at the time of the ball drop, which means he walked away with $1,239, 50 percent of the pot.

Immediately following the Bryan Hindman Electric Ball Drop, the Marine Corps League performed “Taps” and presented an official 21-gun salute to signal the beginning of the tournament. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse also joined the Marine Corps League in the opening ceremony celebration.

The 32 teams enthusiastically departed the clubhouse for the start of the games. There were teams who were serious about winning the tournament and others who just wanted to have fun with their friends. All teams had the chance to use mulligans and string to enhance their chances of winning.

“A grateful thanks to our beverage sponsors First Citrus Bank and Riverview Mortgage for keeping us hydrated during the tournament. A huge thank you to Jason Blanchard and the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club for their hospitality and for welcoming us again for the 27th annual golf tournament,” said Jeff Caetano, communications coordinator at the GRCC.

This year’s winners included: Closest-to-the-Pin, sponsored by A+ Hearing Center, Inc. – Mike Bush; Closest-to-the-Pin, sponsored by Acropolis Restaurant of Riverview – Steve Harrity; Closest-to-the-Pin, sponsored by HiTech Automotive – Bryan Hindman, Bryan Hindman Electric; Putting Contest, sponsored by Charity Clothing Pickup – Brandon Chaves, Brandon Medical Center; A Night at the Races, sponsored by Gecko Floor Care – Bill Kirkland; Golf Ball Launcher, sponsored by James J. Pulkowski, CPA, P.A.; and the Hole-in-One Contest, sponsored by The Meridian at Brandon. The 2021 first-place team was All Season Electric Corp.

“Many thanks to all those who made the tournament a success, and in particular our committee led by Christian Beiter from Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC and Co-Chair Bill Andrew from Tessera of Brandon,” said Caetano. “Our top sponsors for the day included The Bridges Retirement Community; Owen & Dunivan, PLLC; Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC; Southshore Insurance Professionals, LLC; Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority and Tessera of Brandon.”

For all the photos and the many fun events listed on the Community Calendar, check out www.riverviewchamber.com.