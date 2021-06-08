By Brian Bokor

Based out of Tampa, Woodie’s Wash Shack is a distinctly different express car wash inspired by the classic woodie car and surf culture of the 1960s. The goal is to provide every customer with the best car wash experience in the business. All Woodie’s are equipped with free vacuums, have on-site crew members and offer an unlimited monthly wash club program. Woodie’s is proud to be a local, family-owned business that is growing fast.

Throughout Southeast Hillsborough, you’ve probably seen signs announcing a new Woodie’s Wash Shack coming to your neighborhood. More locations means more convenience for members. These sites were chosen for their proximity to shopping, restaurants and neighborhoods. Each new location provides up to 10 jobs.

When asked about the newest location on FishHawk Blvd, Brandon Gary, director of Operations, replied, “We’ve been working to get one in FishHawk since I moved here. We finally have two in the works, plus the ones in Gibsonton and Sun City, and more … eight in the Tampa Bay area by the end of 2021, and 15 more in 2022.”

Gary stressed that they are more than just a car wash.

“We are all about the community,” he said. “We want to get involved at every level, down to cleaning the streets. We just launched the Woodie’s Sparkling Clean Crew, who perform neighborhood cleanups in our communities.”

Woodie’s supports a variety of community initiatives focused on kids, conservation and people seeking opportunity. It supports programs like Project Uplift, Surfers for Autism and Take Stock in Children. Fundraising opportunities are also available for groups to raise money for their organizations.

Crew members working at Woodie’s have access to workshops focused on building character, developing personal responsibility and creating career goals. They are learning professional skills designed to carry them into the future.

Woodie’s offers a ‘Lifesaver’ program for first responders, health care workers, law enforcement and military personnel as well as a ‘Family Plan’ for households with more than one vehicle.

Woodie’s currently has locations in South Tampa and Pinellas Park, with Sun City, Lutz and Gibsonton locations to open before the end of this year. Visit woodieswash.com or call 888-887-WAVE (9283) for more information.