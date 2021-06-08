Lithia resident Chanda Nelson always had a passion to help others. In her role as a mortgage loan officer for Suncoast Credit Union, she gets the opportunity to help someone each day obtain the American Dream by making it a reality for them. With more than five years of working at Suncoast Credit Union, Nelson is committed to providing individuals with service that exceeds their expectations.

Prior to that point, she had to place her career on hold in the financial industry for six years to be a stay-at-home mom with her two sons. Nelson eventually got back into it once her sons reached a certain age. Nelson continues to utilize her expertise and knowledge to assist individuals with various available financing options.

Nelson shared how people can benefit from her services.

“I have built my reputation on providing outstanding service to all of my clients, whether it be for a first-time homebuyer or interested in refinancing a home, you can always count on me to look out for your best interests,” Nelson said.

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida. In 1934, a few local educators founded the Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, which helped meet the financial needs of local teachers. In the 1950s, its membership expanded to nine additional counties. This led to the membership being opened to all school employees. In 1978, it converted to a federal charter and the name changed to Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union.

In 2013, it then converted to a state charter, with its name changed to Suncoast Credit Union. Currently, membership is now open to anyone who works, lives, attends schools or worships in the counties that it serves, along with immediate family members too.

“All in all, if you are in need of obtaining a mortgage or just have general questions about any of the mortgage loan options that we have available, please feel free to contact me,” Nelson said.

For more information, visit https://homeloans.suncoastcreditunion.com/ChandaNelson. Contact Nelson at 499-3971 or 1-800-999-5887, ext. #86692.