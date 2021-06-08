For more than 100 nights this summer, guests can stay late and safely enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more during extended hours at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

On weekends and select dates, guests can look to the sky for the new ‘Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular,’ featuring an explosive new firework and special effects production. ‘Spark!’ will feature an explosive array of fireworks and exciting effects from dazzling lasers to graceful water elements and dramatic pyrotechnics.

‘Spark!’ is offered every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 9:15 p.m. from May 28 to Monday, September 6, including extra presentations from Thursday to Sunday, July 1-4 for Independence Day and on September 6 for Labor Day.

Long before the first burst of ‘Spark!’ covers the night sky, guests can join in the evening excitement with new entertainment, music, food and drinks for the park’s biggest and brightest summer celebration.

A new event for this year is the Pre-Party on the Festival Pathway, where guests will be greeted with glowing lights strung among the trees, live music and more. The stunning visual journey on the Festival Pathway will spark the spirit of summer in everyone.

There is also a new seasonal summer menu inspired by backyard summer cookouts with a Busch Gardens twist. Adults 21 and over can indulge in new glow-in-the-dark summer cocktails or refreshing nonalcoholic drinks that are equally beautiful and satisfying for the perfect end to a summer night.

Entertainment will include DJ Block Parties, the all-new ‘Cirque Electric’ show and the return of the ‘Turn It Up’ ice skating show.

Celebrate all summer long and visit again and again with a Busch Gardens Fun Card, with which guests can pay for a day and play all year, with few restrictions. For the price of a single-day ticket to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card allows access throughout the year, so you can visit again and again and experience great events like Summer Nights, Bier Fest, Christmas Town and more.

