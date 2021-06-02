Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on June 2, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since June 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Ruskin each having nine new cases; Lithia having six new cases; Wimauma having four new cases; Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having two new cases; and Valrico having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 1, 2021: 11,051 cases

Riverview, June 2, 2021: 11,063↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 1, 2021: 8,289 cases

Brandon, June 2, 2021: 8,298↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 1, 2021: 4,048 cases

Ruskin, June 2, 2021: 4,057↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 1, 2021: 2,691 cases

Wimauma, June 2, 2021: 2,695↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 1, 2021: 5,091 cases

Valrico, June 2, 2021: 5,092↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 1, 2021: 1,515 cases

Sun City Center, June 2, 2021: 1,517↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 1, 2021: 1,628 cases

Apollo Beach, June 2, 2021: 1,630↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 1, 2021: 2,353 cases

Seffner, June 2, 2021: 2,355↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 1, 2021: 1,698 cases

Gibsonton, June 2, 2021: 1,700↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 1, 2021: 2,067 cases

Lithia, June 2, 2021: 2,073↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 1, 2021: 1,652 cases

Dover, June 2, 2021: 1,652, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 1, 2021: 41,960

June 2, 2021: 42,009

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 1, 2021: 142,013

June 2, 2021: 142,171

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 1, 2021: 2,283,315

June 2, 2021: 2,284,500

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 1, 2021: 1,828

June 2, 2021: 1,830

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 1, 2021: 36,869

June 2, 2021: 36,924

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)