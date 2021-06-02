Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on June 2, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.
Since June 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Ruskin each having nine new cases; Lithia having six new cases; Wimauma having four new cases; Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having two new cases; and Valrico having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 1, 2021: 11,051 cases
Riverview, June 2, 2021: 11,063↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 1, 2021: 8,289 cases
Brandon, June 2, 2021: 8,298↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 1, 2021: 4,048 cases
Ruskin, June 2, 2021: 4,057↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 1, 2021: 2,691 cases
Wimauma, June 2, 2021: 2,695↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 1, 2021: 5,091 cases
Valrico, June 2, 2021: 5,092↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 1, 2021: 1,515 cases
Sun City Center, June 2, 2021: 1,517↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 1, 2021: 1,628 cases
Apollo Beach, June 2, 2021: 1,630↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 1, 2021: 2,353 cases
Seffner, June 2, 2021: 2,355↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 1, 2021: 1,698 cases
Gibsonton, June 2, 2021: 1,700↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 1, 2021: 2,067 cases
Lithia, June 2, 2021: 2,073↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 1, 2021: 1,652 cases
Dover, June 2, 2021: 1,652, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 1, 2021: 41,960
June 2, 2021: 42,009
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 1, 2021: 142,013
June 2, 2021: 142,171
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 1, 2021: 2,283,315
June 2, 2021: 2,284,500
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 1, 2021: 1,828
June 2, 2021: 1,830
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 1, 2021: 36,869
June 2, 2021: 36,924
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)