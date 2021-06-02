Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on June 1, 2021.
Since May 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 28 new cases; Valrico having 17 new cases; Ruskin having 16 new cases; Seffner having 11 new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having eight new cases; Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having five new cases; and Lithia having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 28, 2021: 11,023 cases
Riverview, June 1, 2021: 11,051↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 28, 2021: 8,253 cases
Brandon, June 1, 2021: 8,289↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 28, 2021: 4,032 cases
Ruskin, June 1, 2021: 4,048↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 28, 2021: 2,683 cases
Wimauma, June 1, 2021: 2,691↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 28, 2021: 5,074 cases
Valrico, June 1, 2021: 5,091↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 28, 2021: 1,510 cases
Sun City Center, June 1, 2021: 1,515↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 28, 2021: 1,620 cases
Apollo Beach, June 1, 2021: 1,628↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 28, 2021: 2,342 cases
Seffner, June 1, 2021: 2,353↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 28, 2021: 1,693 cases
Gibsonton, June 1, 2021: 1,698↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 28, 2021: 2,063 cases
Lithia, June 1, 2021: 2,067↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 28, 2021: 1,644 cases
Dover, June 1, 2021: 1,652↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 28, 2021: 41,814
June 1, 2021: 41,960
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 28, 2021: 141,519
June 1, 2021: 142,013
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 28, 2021: 2,277,470
June 1, 2021: 2,283,315
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 28, 2021: 1,824
June 1, 2021: 1,828
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 28, 2021: 36,774
June 1, 2021: 36,869
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)