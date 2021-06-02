Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on June 1, 2021.

Since May 28, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (36 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 28 new cases; Valrico having 17 new cases; Ruskin having 16 new cases; Seffner having 11 new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having eight new cases; Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having five new cases; and Lithia having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 28, 2021: 11,023 cases

Riverview, June 1, 2021: 11,051↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 28, 2021: 8,253 cases

Brandon, June 1, 2021: 8,289↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 28, 2021: 4,032 cases

Ruskin, June 1, 2021: 4,048↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 28, 2021: 2,683 cases

Wimauma, June 1, 2021: 2,691↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 28, 2021: 5,074 cases

Valrico, June 1, 2021: 5,091↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 28, 2021: 1,510 cases

Sun City Center, June 1, 2021: 1,515↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 28, 2021: 1,620 cases

Apollo Beach, June 1, 2021: 1,628↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 28, 2021: 2,342 cases

Seffner, June 1, 2021: 2,353↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 28, 2021: 1,693 cases

Gibsonton, June 1, 2021: 1,698↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 28, 2021: 2,063 cases

Lithia, June 1, 2021: 2,067↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 28, 2021: 1,644 cases

Dover, June 1, 2021: 1,652↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 28, 2021: 41,814

June 1, 2021: 41,960

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 28, 2021: 141,519

June 1, 2021: 142,013

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 28, 2021: 2,277,470

June 1, 2021: 2,283,315

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 28, 2021: 1,824

June 1, 2021: 1,828

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 28, 2021: 36,774

June 1, 2021: 36,869

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

