What were you doing when you were 17? Were you eagerly awaiting your high school prom? Were you begging your parents to take the car out on a Friday night? Were you running right from school to your first job to earn some extra cash? You probably weren’t publishing your first book, but Lincoln Smith, an aspiring young author, is living this reality.

After joining a writing class, Lincoln found his passion, and he didn’t need to look far for inspiration. His dog, Daisy, became his muse, and he penned a children’s book which became her namesake, Lazy Daisy.

Daisy dreams of being a hero, but there’s one problem: she’s just so lazy. She lounges around day in and day out, eating and sleeping; she cannot bring herself to put in the effort. But what will Daisy do when a dark figure appears in the night and threatens her family? You will have to read to find out.

Lincoln partnered with his friend, Teegan Hernandez, who illustrated the story after spending some time with the real Daisy, and soon after Olympia Publishers picked it up.

“It’s a dream come true. Ever since I wrote this book, I found out how much I love this job,” Lincoln said, and now he plans to make writing a career.

His mother, Ashley Smith, could not be more proud: “We are over the moon. We were ecstatic when we found out they wanted to publish it. It felt unreal.”

However, when you meet Lincoln, it is absolutely real; his talent is apparent. He is well-spoken, mature and observant, qualities needed in a blossoming author. Plus, once he starts something, he sees it through. He is working on making Lazy Daisy a series, and next up will be Lazy Daisy Goes to New York City, which he is currently drafting.

Lincoln and Daisy are available for readings if local schools or homeschool groups are interested. With COVID-19 precautions, they are open to meeting at local parks in open-air settings. Lazy Daisy is available for purchase directly from Olympia Publishers at olympiapublishers.com/books/lazy-daisy, Amazon and Barnes & Noble (both online and at the Brandon location).

If you are interested in booking Lincoln for a reading, please message his mother, Ashley, at ashabee81@hotmail.com.