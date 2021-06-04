Kristin Carbone, a resident of the FishHawk area, is a seasoned Broadway actor with over 25 years of experience. Carbone has been cast in many roles, including Crazy Marie, the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, a chimney sweep in Mary Poppins, Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof and many more.

Recently, Carbone participated in To Broadway, With Love, a virtual theatrical event produced by the New Bedford Festival Theatre.

Carbone said, “Virtual performance is challenging and requires a lot more technological skill than live performances do. I have had to get much better at recording, lighting and editing recorded performances. Honestly, I much prefer performing live, but in the meanwhile, virtual performances are the next best thing.”

Carbone added, “I was impressed with how well the show came together, and especially the way all the group numbers came together, with each performer recording their part individually in their home studios.”

Carbone moved to FishHawk in the fall of 2017 with her husband and two children. Prior to the pandemic, she and her husband worked at Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach in An Evening with Richard Rodgers. In the Spring of 2019, she played Daisy Gamble in On A Clear Day at TheatreZone in Naples. She also played Helen in Fun Home at the American Stage in St. Petersburg and Sister Berthe in The Sound of Music at Asolo Theatre in Sarasota.

Carbone said, “Unfortunately, my next Florida production, playing the dream role of Margaret Johnson at Dramaworks in West Palm Beach, was cut short in March of 2020.”

Carbone added, “Michael and I are lucky. We moved here prior to the pandemic and have other sources of income.”

Carbone runs a thriving vocal studio, teaching vocal technique and audition technique to young singers.

Carbone said, “I am so lucky to get to share what I have learned from 25 years in the business. I currently have about 25 students, five of whom are high school seniors who have been auditioning for some of the most competitive university musical theater programs in the country, and who are all doing extremely well.”

Carbone said, “I loved being a New York actor, but I also love my life here. We consider ourselves lucky to be able to raise our kids in such a wonderful family community and still get to work as actors at theaters close enough to home that we can commute.”