By Brian Bokor

The large concrete block structure FishHawk residents have been watching take shape at the corner of Circa Crossing Dr. and Mosaic Dr. in Lithia, adjacent to Kids ‘R’ Kids child care facility, will be the new home of Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay (OMG). The growing operation will utilize the nearly 4-acre FishHawk location as its headquarters. The doctor’s office in Brandon (615 Vonderburg Rd.) as well as administrative office in Valrico will be consolidated as part of the project under newly named CEO Dr. Scott Goldsmith.

Headed by OMG’s development team of Dr. Jeff Watson and William Romaniello (director of business development and sports medicine), the 37,000-square-foot complex with parking capacity for 196 vehicles is estimated to have construction completed, offices occupied and procedures performed by the end of this year.

Romaniello noted the complex will include “administrative offices, which will be the hub for all our administrative operations, including our billing and service center, the outpatient surgery center, and the orthopedic medical office [and] outpatient physical therapy office. Daily, we will have approximately 50-75 employees, with the capacity to add staff as we continue to grow our business.”

Additionally, the complex will include the Dr. Stuart Goldsmith conference center, dedicated to the founder of OMG, which has been in operation since 1978.

OMG is working in conjunction with Surgical Development Systems, Inc. (SDSI), based out of Jupiter, FL on the 12,000-square-foot Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC), which will be providing outpatient surgery focused on sports-related injuries, total joint replacements and general orthopedic procedures.

Four state-of-the-art operating rooms utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as robotics to assist with procedures will work in conjunction with the physical therapy office, allowing OMG to give its patients the most complete care available.

On-site specialists will include doctors in the fields of orthopedics, podiatry, and ophthalmology. The ophthalmology department will be headed by Dr. Haroon Ilyas. Dr. Ilyas is a cornea specialist and one of Tampa Bay’s leading cataract and refractive surgeons. Speaking with staff podiatrist and FishHawk resident Dr. Patrick Donovan, the move to the new facility will offer patients the opportunity to have all aspects of their procedures handled at the same location, from diagnosis to surgery to rehabilitation, on any part of the skeletal frame from head to toe.

For more information, visit www.omgtb.com.