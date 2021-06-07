The Riverview Woman’s Club (RWC) recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. One additional $1,000 award, the Larry Brooks Scholarship, went to a sixth recipient. The RWC also partnered with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce to select the GRCC’s recipients of the Dr. Earl Lennard Scholarship, held in memory of the late prominent educator.

To be eligible for an RWC scholarship, applicants must reside in Riverview or the surrounding area or be the child of an active RWC member. Students applying must be a 2021 high school graduate and be accepted into a two or four-year college or trade school in Florida. Two graduating seniors were chosen for the scholarships from East Bay High School, three from Riverview High School and one from Spoto High School.

Asia Rackard of East Bay High School is ranked first in her class and has an unweighted GPA of 3.627. With plans to major in marketing, Rackard has been accepted into the University of Florida (UF) and Florida State University (FSU).

The study of hurricanes is what fascinates Emily Ann Pesquera, also of East Bay High School. She plans to major in meteorology and has been accepted into Penn State University along with FSU and the University of Tampa.

“These are all hardworking, highly deserving students. Once their studies are complete, we hope they return to Riverview to continue to be part of and contribute to our community,” said Heather Michael, president of the Riverview Woman’s Club.

Education is Jamila Cox’s passion; this Riverview High School (RHS) scholarship recipient wants to be a teacher. Ranked fourth in her class at RHS with a 6.84 weighted GPA, she will major in education and psychology and has been accepted to UCF and FSU.

Andrea Portillo-Sorto is RHS’ 2021 salutatorian. She is ranked second in her class with an unweighted GPA of 3.95 and a weighted GPA of 7.75. Portillo-Sorto has also logged an impressive 554 volunteer hours with local organizations. She plans to major in health sciences and has been accepted to the University of South Florida, UCF and UF.

A future nurse is the final RSH scholarship recipient. A varsity athlete in soccer and cross country, Cambree Sargable will attend Hillsborough Community College with the end goal to become a nurse practitioner. She ranks eighth in her RHS graduating class with a 4.0 weighted GPA, meaning she has never earned less than an A in any class.

Finally, a graduating senior at Spoto High School, Asia Nobles is its 2021 valedictorian. She earned a record-breaking 9.04 weighted GPA—the highest in the school’s history. Nobles has been accepted to UCF and will major in psychology and health sciences.

The Riverview Woman’s Club seeks to meet the needs of the community through friendship, networking and philanthropy. Check the events page at www.riverviewwomansclub.org for more information.