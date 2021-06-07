The Sun City Center Shrine Club wants all Shriners, regardless of temple affiliation, in the Greater Sun City Center area to know they are welcome to join in the club’s fun and fellowship.

“You do not have to live in Sun City Center to be a member,” said club member Steve Drobnis. “The club is chartered with Egypt Temple of Tampa with many of our Nobles from temples throughout the world.”

Shriners are a group of individuals who put children first. They provide care within their 22 hospitals for burned and crippled children in North America, including Mexico and Canada. Additionally, they now are able to provide care via telemedicine to children in 180 countries. No child is ever refused care because of their family’s inability to pay.

“I have been a Freemasonic member for almost 47 years and you must be a Mason to be a Shriner,” Drobnis said. “I have been in the Shrine for almost 32 years and a member of the Fire Brigade in Massachusetts for 31 years. It has provided me with great camaraderie, friendship as well as enjoyment for my wife and myself.”

The Sun City Center Shrine Club has been in existence since January 9, 1963 and it provides services to the Sun City Center community and surrounding areas.

“They gain great pleasure by helping others and especially children,” Drobnis said. “Annually, they provide a function for first-graders with a luncheon, entertainment and the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and receive gifts from him. Within the past few years, the public has been invited to witness this event. One of my personal endeavors both up north and in Florida has been to provide material to young children on fire safety with the assistance and material from the Shriners.”

The club meets on the second Wednesday of the month for a 12 Noon luncheon with the club’s Ladies and includes entertainment or guest speakers.

“The club’s Hospitality Committee coordinates three to four major social activities a year for the Nobility, our Ladies and widows,” Drobnis said. “Past adventures included bus trips to The Straz for dinner and a show, a Tampa Bay riverboat dinner cruise, dinner and show at the Columbia Restaurant, a bus trip to the Shriners Hospital in Tampa for a tour and Egypt Temple social events. Our Nobles’ Night Out Committee coordinates dinners at regional restaurants the last Thursday of the month for Nobles and their male guests with our Ladies joining in every third month.”

To find out more about the Sun City Center Shrine Club, visit www.sccshrineclub.com or call 812-7170.