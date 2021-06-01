This summer is a great opportunity to get your child involved in free or lost cost fun at church with Vacation Bible School (VBS). Many local churches are participating with themes ranging from sports to the Rocky Railway.

New Hope United Methodist – Press Play: Get In The Mix

Get your child in the mix at New Hope United Methodist Church. The free VBS will take place from Monday to Thursday, June 21-24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with dinner available starting at 5:30 p.m. VBS is open to children who have completed schooling from 3-year-old preschool to sixth grade. The church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Visit www.findnewhope.com/vbs for more information.

FishHawk Fellowship Church – Extreme Sports

FishHawk Fellowship Church in Lithia is offering an extreme sports VBS from Monday to Thursday, August 2-5. There will be four days of sports for kids who completed kindergarten through fifth grade to try out. The VBS will run from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and the cost is $30 per child. Register at www.fishhawkfc.org. Each registrant will receive two T-shirts and a drawstring bag. The church is located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Bay Life Church – Kidapalooza

What has more energy than a 3-year-old on a pound of Skittles and more crazy than a swimming pool full of Hawaiian punch? It’s Kidapalooza 2021, Bay Life Church’s slime-filled, super funny, high-energy, free VBS. Kidapalooza is for kids who are entering kindergarten through fifth grade.

Kidapalooza Jr., for kids entering kindergarten through first grade, will take place from Wednesday to Friday, June 2-4 from 10-11:30 a.m., and Kidapalooza, for those entering second to fifth grade, will take place from Monday to Friday, June 7-11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. nightly. To learn more, visit www.baylife.org/kidapalooza/. Bay Life Church is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon.

St. Stephen Catholic Church – Cathletics

St. Stephen Catholic Church is training kids to be champions for Christ at its 2021 Vacation Bible School. The VBS, which is $50 for each child with a $25 sibling discount, will take place from Monday to Friday, July 12-16 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The church is located at 10428 Saint Stephen Cir. in Riverview and can be reached at 671-4434. To learn more, visit www.ststephencatholic.org/vacation-bible-school.

Bell Shoals Church – Rocky Railway

Bell Shoals Church, with its two local campuses, is inviting children to climb aboard for mountains of fun at Rocky Railway. On this faith-filled adventure, kids will discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. The VBS will take place at the church’s Brandon and Riverview locations from Monday to Friday, June 7-11 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon, and it is free. The Brandon campus is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. and the Riverview campus is at 9990 S. Hwy. 301. To learn more, call 689-4229 ext. 712 or visit www.bellshoals.com/vbs/.

Redeemer Church – Camp Whippersnapper

Children ages 4-12 (through completed fifth grade) are invited to join the Redeemer Church for a camping adventure that will show how God’s love changes everything. The camping-themed VBS is free and will take place Monday to Thursday, June 7-10 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Redeemer Church is located 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. To register, visit www.redeemerriverview.org/vbs.html.

South Shore United Methodist – Knights of the North Castle

South Shore United Methodist Church, located at 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, will offer Knights of the North Castle VBS from Monday to Friday, July 19-23. To learn more about the VBS, email the church’s children’s director, Jeanie Cofer, at jeanie@southshoreumc.com, call 677-9482 or visit www.southshoreumc.com/vbs.

Holy Innocents Episcopal Church

From Sunday to Friday, June 6-11, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico, will host a VBS. More details will be announced on the church’s website at www.holyinnocents.org/community/childrens-ministry/.

Beulah Baptist Church

Beulah Baptist Church in Lithia will host a VBS in June, with information to come. The church is located at 5300 Beulah Church Rd. in Lithia and can be reached at 863-425-1876. To learn more, visit www.beulahbc.info/vacation-bible-school.html.

Kings Avenue Baptist Church

Kings Avenue Baptist Church in Brandon is offering a free VBS from Sunday to Friday, July 18-23 from 6:30-8:45 p.m. Registration is available at https://kabc.churchcenter.com/home.