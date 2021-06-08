Compiled by Jenny Bennett

The Angel Foundation FL Announces New Appointments

The Angel Foundation FL is proud to announce that after serving as the executive director since 2014, Liz Brewer has been appointed to chief executive officer. In addition, Ericka White, pastor of OneChurch, has been appointed president; Gary Searls, chief financial officer of Brandon Regional Hospital, has been appointed as treasurer; Julie Dahl will continue in her second term as secretary; and Shannon Keil will continue to serve on the board of directors as past president.

The Angel Foundation FL (formerly known as the Brandon Foundation) serves families in our community affected by a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event by matching them with local businesses to meet the practical needs of the families.

For more information, please call the foundation at 689-6889 or visit www.AngelFoundationFL.com.

Registration Opens For The LAB’s Suicide Awareness Showdown

Live Achieve Believe, Inc. (LAB) has opened registration for its Suicide Awareness Showdown. The LAB is an organization where assistance is offered in the odyssey of self-development. Its mission is to empower people through education, self-reflection and self-evaluation, expressly learning who they really are, not who they have been conditioned to be, and therefore finding their purpose, ultimately unlocking their power.

The Suicide Awareness Showdown was started to help people celebrate life. It aims to encourage oneself to set out on a journey of self-discovery to comprehend the core of their very being, exposing the beauty that lies within, leading to character building. The showdown honors all those brave men, women, boys and girls who struggle with suicide in any form and continue to stay strong one moment at a time.

The Suicide Awareness Showdown will take place at The Regent in Riverview on Saturday, September 18. The theme for the event is ‘Where Have You Been? A Night at the Oscars.’ Registration costs $20; visit the LAB’s website to register. For more information, visit www.thelab-inc.org or call 588-5010.

Mary & Martha House Hosting Gala To Celebrate 39 Years

Mary & Martha House has been helping women and families escape domestic violence and homelessness since 1982. It provides individualized case management for each woman to identify personal barriers and overcome them. Mary & Martha House is not a one-size-fits-all or group program, each client receives individual counseling services to help her conquer her unique struggles.

To celebrate its 39 years, Mary & Martha House is hosting a gala event, Passport to Freedom, at The Regent on Friday, June 11. The evening will include cocktails, dinner and a silent auction starting at 6 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For additional information, call 645-7874.

Dr. Earl Lennard Scholarship Recipients

On May 11, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce hosted its Munch & Mingle lunch at The Barn at Winthrop.

During this event, the 2021 winners of the Dr. Earl Lennard Scholarships were recognized: Anne Caroline Howard – Riverview High School, Emily Ann Pesquera – East Bay High School, Reagan Pulkowski – Riverview High School, Mattison Burris – Lennard High School and Asia Nobles – Spoto High School. The scholarship is dedicated to the memory of prominent local educator Dr. Earl Lennard.

If you wish to learn more about the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com, call 234-5944 or email info@riverviewchamber.com.

Family Painting Class At Center Place

Join Lori Dowe of Art & Ministry at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon on Sunday, June 13 for a fun family painting class for parents and children.

Tickets cost $40 for a parent and a child; an additional parent or child will cost $10. The ticket price includes food, family-friendly drinks and painting supplies. This class is limited to 50 participants.

To register for this class, call Center Place at 685-8888; preregistration and payment are required. COVID-19 policies are being followed and masks must be worn.

Come To Center Place’s Charcuterie School

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon is hosting a pop-up charcuterie school with The Seasoned Corner on Thursday, July 8 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a charcuterie board, apron as well as meat and cheese products to create your board and wine. The class is limited to 50 participants, so please register early.

To register for this class, call Center Place at 685-8888. Preregistration and payment are required. COVID-19 policies are being followed and masks must be worn.

Suncoast Bronze Ringers Performing In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (UMCSCC) welcomes the very talented handbell ensemble, Suncoast Bronze Ringers, to its campus for a 3 p.m. concert on Sunday, June 20.

The Suncoast Bronze Ringers are an advanced community handbell ensemble founded in 2012 to provide a challenging opportunity for handbell ringers and a beautiful musical experience for community audiences. They move handbells beyond the church service setting and excite their audiences with the sights and sounds of handbells playing music ranging from jazz to pop to classical.

A donation of $10 is requested at the door on the day of the concert. For additional information about this and other concerts at the UMCSCC, visit www.umcscc.org.

Riverview Garden Club 2021 Scholarship Awards

The Riverview Garden Club is pleased to announce its 2021/22 scholarship awards. The two recipients are enrolled at a college or university studying environmental horticulture, natural resource conservation, environmental sustainability, marine aquaculture or agricultural endeavors.

The first recipient, Emma DeAbreu, a Riverview High School graduate, will attend the University of South Florida, majoring in environmental science/policy with a focus on sustainability, research and development. The second recipient, Mariano Davila, a graduate of Durant High School, will attend Florida Southern College, majoring in citrus and horticulture with a minor in farm business operations. The awards were presented at May’s monthly club meeting.

The monthly meetings will resume in September on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Riverview Civic Center at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The Riverview Garden Club’s contact is riverviewgardenclub1954@gmail.com. Come and get acquainted with kindred souls.