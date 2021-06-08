The Firehouse Cultural Center, on its Firehouse Center Stage, will present an excellent array of talent this June. You can choose from local musical groups or a clever comedian. Whatever choice you make, you will be supporting a local nonprofit as well as local entertainers.

First up, returning to Center Stage at the Firehouse is Victoria Ginty and her full band on Saturday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. The theme for the evening’s performance is ‘Favorites.’

Ginty will be sharing the stage with her guitarist of many years, Tim Costello. She will also be joined by the famous performer Steve Arvey and world-traveling performer Dr. Oren Plous on hammond and keyboard. Also included will be the fabulous rhythm section of Nick Lauro on drums and Allan Tatum on bass.

According to Beth Ann Stein, marketing and programming coordinator for the Firehouse Cultural Center, “This group is a combination of both bands Victoria has performed with at the Firehouse and at many concerts and events.”

Ginty and her band are looking forward to bringing some soulful and also energetic ‘Favorites’ to the stage. The performance will be delivering familiar Firehouse material by three strong lead singers. The music will be blues-centric.

Stein added, “With limited seating, please book early. This show is sure to be a treat.”

Next, come see Ken Miller on the Firehouse Center Stage. Miller is a two-time champion of Florida’s Funniest Comedy Competition. This time, he beat out more than 1,000 comedians worldwide in the first Steve Harvey Standup Spotlight Competition.

Miller will perform on Friday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Come back on Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. and see The Taylor John Band. The Taylor John Band is a blues, soul and groove ensemble performing throughout the state of Florida. The three founding members are Ken Budd on guitar, Taylor John on piano and vocals and Bob Nesbitt on the drums. Taylor John has spent years playing in front of a live audience.

Tickets to all shows are $23 for members of the Firehouse Cultural Center and $28 for future members. All reservations must be made in advance. There is no day-of-show pricing as the Firehouse Cultural Center must reserve seating to allow for social distancing.

For tickets, please call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. Please note, all tickets are nonrefundable.