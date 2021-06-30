Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic has been providing speech, language and reading evaluations and therapy services to infants, toddlers, school-age kids and adults in Brandon and the surrounding areas since 2001, in addition to physical therapy, handwriting therapy and other evaluations.

The business recently moved to its new location at 16144 Churchview Dr., Ste. 109 located downstairs in Park Square in Lithia. Speech-Language Pathologist and Director Julie L. Kogut is the owner of Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic. She graduated with her master’s degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1994 and has been practicing speech-language pathology since she graduated.

“I opened the clinic in September 2001,” Kogut said. “The clinic’s former name was All About Kids Pediatric Speech Services. The name was changed in 2008 to have it realized that we’re also specialists in reading and treatment of adults as well, hence the name Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic.”

Kogut and her staff have a family-based approach which incorporates the family into the therapy process and makes progress a lot faster.

“We become very close with our families since we are working so closely with them,” Kogut said. “It has always been my passion to be a speech-language pathologist and to help kids with a variety of difficulties. Speech-language pathology not only encompasses articulation and language disorders, but also treats children with autism, apraxia, cleft palate, Down syndrome, voice disorders, hearing impairments, fluency disorders, reading disorders, dyslexia, agraphia and sensory feeding disorders.”

The clinic also treats adults who have suffered a head injury or stroke as well as voice fluency and accent reduction.

Moving to their office’s new location at Park Square has enabled Kogut and her staff to treat their clients in a great new space. “We love being a part of the Lithia community,” Kogut said.

To learn more about the services offered at Tampa Bay Speech, Language & Reading Clinic or to schedule an appointment, visit www.tampabayspeech.com, go to its Facebook page @tampabayspeech or call 368-2485. Its office hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.