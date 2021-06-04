This year, Tampa Theatre will celebrate 30 years of presenting its popular Summer Classics Movie Series. There is no better way to see classic movies than the way they should be seen—on the big screen.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “Last summer, with Tampa Theatre closed during the pandemic, the 29th annual Summer Classics series did not happen. This year, as people start to return to their favorite leisure activities again, we hope that this year’s lineup of all-time favorite Summer Classics—along with our reduced capacity and other safety precautions—may encourage our friends and fans to make their post-shutdown ‘First Movie Back’ a classic at Tampa Theatre.”

Something that fans have been asking for is going to be offered this year: Tampa Theatre is offering each Summer Classic more than once. Films will be shown both on Sunday at 3 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. on the following Thursday.

First up, Tampa Theatre will present the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. This one will be shown over a three-day period beginning on Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m., again on Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. and then finally on Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m.

Next up is the 1980 comedy Airplane! on Sunday, June 13 at 3 p.m. and then again on Thursday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 20 at 3 p.m., come out to see the 1925 silent comedy The Gold Rush. If you miss the Sunday show, see it on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. With this film, the audience will get to see it exactly how audiences saw it in 1925, as it will be presented in its original format with live accompaniment on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

Tampa Theatre will present Citizen Kane on Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. and on Thursday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The war classic Glory will be shown on Sunday, July 4 at 3 p.m. and again on Thursday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Summer Classics films are $10 at the historic Franklin Street Box Office, $12 if purchased online ($7 for members). Silent films are $13 at the box office or $15 online ($10 for members). For more information, visit www.tampatheatre.org.