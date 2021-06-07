The mission of the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay (DSATB) is to educate and advocate for individuals blessed with a little something extra with purpose, passion and utmost integrity.

Craig Woodard is DSATB’s director and president. In 2014, Woodard and his wife, Christine, had their son, Craig Jr., who was born with Down syndrome. This blessing made him want to get involved in advocating and spreading awareness.

In January 2018, Woodard, along with six other like-minded individuals,decided to start his own organization, the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay.

“Our early success has been overwhelming as the families in the Tampa Bay area continue to show us their support,” Woodard said. “The birth of Craig Jr. has been one of the best things to happen to my wife and me. Advocacy and education have become my life and I will continue to spread awareness not only in the Tampa Bay area, but also throughout the country.”

One of the ways Woodard and his team at DSATB are spreading awareness in the Brandon community is by hosting monthly events at the organization’s new home at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon.

“Having Center Place as our new home is truly a blessing,” Woodard said. “This allows us to let the community know we are here for them and we want to help.”

DSATB will be hosting a Father’s Day event at Center Place on Sunday, June 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

“It’s going to be a really fun event for the family with arts and crafts,” Woodard said. “Also, this event is open to anyone who wants to make something for their father or for someone who is a father figure in their life. It is a DSATB event, so a lot of our members will be there as well. It will be a really fun day for everyone.”

Woodard and his team have been hosting monthly events at Center Place. They recently held a family movie night at Center Place as well as a Mother’s Day arts and craft event.

“We are planning on having monthly events at Center Place to welcome families and to have them get to know DSATB,” Woodard said.

To learn more about DSATB, visit www.dsatb.org. Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.