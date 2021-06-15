There is a new art exhibit at Krazy Kup, located at 101 E. J. Arden Mays Blvd. in historic downtown Plant City. The art was created by artist Bryant Martinez and the students who attend the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory program at Hispanic Services Council in Plant City.

The artwork was unveiled on May 20. The young artists were treated to an artists’ reception with delicious baked goods and beverages courtesy of Krazy Kup.

The artwork features musical instruments such as banjos. Krazy Kup offers bluegrass jams on the first Saturday of each month. Throughout the month, they offer a variety of events on Friday and Saturday including local musicians, open mic and showings of classic movies.

Martinez said, “I attended an event at Krazy Kup and saw musicians playing. I was truly inspired. I took the idea to the students, and they loved it.”

The artwork is displayed in the outdoor courtyard, which Frank and Wenda Trunzo, the owners of Krazy Kup, have graciously allowed Winthrop Arts to use. This is the third art exhibit being displayed which features the artwork of Martinez and the students from the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory.

Annabel Saavedra is the community coordinator for Hispanic Services Council in Plant City. Saavedra said, “The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory has been a huge hit. The students look forward to it. Students and parents alike enjoy the activities that have been introduced to them and give them the opportunity to become involved.”

Saavedra added, “The beautiful art that the students make is something they take great pride in. Making the art public, that everyone can enjoy, only elevates their feelings of achievement and aptitude.”

Hailey Arechiga, a 6-year-old student who attends the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory, said, “I like when I can see what I made and people can see it too. It makes me feel very happy seeing it is for everyone.”

Hispanic Services Council is a community based organization working to improve the quality of life of all Latinos by promoting academic success of children and youth, providing immigration legal services, supporting the development of healthy communities and promoting leadership and engagement among Latinos.

The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory receives funding from the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, the Arts Council of Plant City, Suncoast Credit Union and others.

For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org, www.hispanicservicescouncil.org and www.krazykup.com.