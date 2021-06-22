By Ariana Pedraza

Summer is officially here and a group of local assisted living residents are using the time to give back to those in need.

Taking advantage of the summer and relaxed pandemic restrictions, the residents of The Bridges Assisted Living Community are making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with the help of the PB&J Ministry at Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon.

The PB&J Ministry at Nativity Catholic Church collects sandwiches and delivers them to the homeless and hungry. Since May 13, the residents of The Bridges have made more than 130 sandwiches and show no sign of stopping.

When asked why the residents of The Bridges Assisted Living Community chose to participate in the making of these sandwiches, Janet Noah, director of community relations, said, “The people in the community were so generous to The Bridges during the pandemic, this was just the way we could give back and show appreciation.”

On planned dates, the residents of The Bridges travel together to Nativity Catholic Church and make sandwiches until their supplies for the day are out. The residents made 130 sandwiches in just one day.

Coleen Mercilliott, activities director at The Bridges Assisted Living Community, expressed that making the sandwiches is “a labor of love and the residents look forward to it.”

The residents are also putting together bags of feminine hygiene products with Project Lotus Restoring Dignity, which delivers them to women who otherwise would not have access to them. They are actively looking for more service projects to do. Any nonprofit organizations they can help should reach out to the Bridges Assisted Living Community.

“We are always trying to help—we want to get involved; please call,” said Noah.

Any organization interested in enlisting the help of the residents should call 413-8900 or email Noah at jnoah@bridgesretiremtent.com or Mercilliott at cmercilliott@bridgesretirement.com.

For more information on The Bridges Assisted Living Community, which is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview, across from the Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview, and offers assisted living and memory care, visit www.bridgesretirement.com. Nativity Catholic Church is located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and can be reached at 681-4608.