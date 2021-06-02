Since 1963, Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) has been impacting lives through its superior educational and athletic programming that enhances physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Beginning on Friday, June 4, the center’s name will change to High 5, Inc.

“The change reflects where our organization is now and where it’s going in the future,” said CEO Chuck Burgess.

‘High 5’ references its five pillars of impact: aquatics and youth drowning prevention, after-school education, special needs education, sports and recreation as well as its community initiative.

The organization will continue to provide a wide variety of programming options, including swimming, diving and tennis lessons; after-school programs; special needs education; and team and individual sports. Its facility features include an Olympic-sized pool; 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards; a 10-lane, 25-yard lap pool; 10 tennis courts; an indoor gym; sports fields; and an on-site cafe.

Camp High 5, its summer camp program, starts on Tuesday, June 1 and offers weeklong day camps for children in grades K-6.

“We are so much more than sports and aquatics now, and, while our main campus is in Brandon, our programs and reach are well beyond home base,” Burgess said. “With partnerships with organizations like Livingstone Academy and Livy O’s, we’re impacting even more families throughout Hillsborough County.”

Members of the community are invited to attend its grand opening celebration in honor of the name change and first official day of doing business as High 5, Inc. The event will be held on June 4 and will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Guided tours of the facility and the surrounding 12.5-acre campus will be offered.

“The name change is just the beginning of what’s in store for our community, with new programs slated for 2022 and beyond as well as facility upgrades, new corporate partnerships and a laser focus on our five pillars,” he said.

High 5, Inc. is located at 405 Beverly Dr. in Brandon. Its hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information about High 5, Inc., visit www.high5inc.org or call 689-0908.