By Hayley Fedor

Something about the energy of the lights and the sounds of the arcade games, the smell of fresh pizza in the oven and the friendliness of the employees has kept families in the community coming back to Chuck E. Cheese for decades. Now, Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon is unveiling its fresh and updated take on the original Chuck E. Cheese brand.

During the pandemic, the management team of Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon decided to take the time to temporarily close the arcade doors with the goal of renovating and coming back to the community bigger, better and safer.

“It doesn’t compare; this is the biggest, nicest Chuck E. Cheese in the world,” said Joe Farina, senior general manager for Chuck E. Cheese.

On June 2, Chuck E. Cheese had its grand reopening, which included a purple carpet runway and kicked off with a visit from the children and volunteers at A Kid’s Place in Brandon. The special guests were invited to be the first to play in the new arcade.

The remodeled location offers more games, extra furniture and seating for guests and a new color scheme that all contribute to the updated look of the Chuck E. Cheese brand.

“We changed because generations change. We are used to our Chuck E. Cheese, but generations change where a company has to grow with different generations and it’s just a different world now,” said Farina. “This is fun, fresh and new.”

At the new Chuck E. Cheese, families can still play classic games like Skee-Ball and basketball, in addition to new games like Transformers and Farina’s favorite, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The theme of the location changes through the seasons. On its reopening day, the guests from A Kid’s Place got to participate in the current theme, Summer of Fun, which creates a beachy summer oasis for visitors.

“It’s not just a place to bring your kids, it’s fun and it’s safe and clean,” said Farina.

The staff at Chuck E. Cheese takes cleanliness seriously, especially during COVID-19 the pandemic, with 15 hand sanitizer stations located on pillars throughout the building and employees that sanitize and wipe down the games every 30 minutes.

With summer in the midst, Chuck E. Cheese welcomes the whole family to check out the new reinvigorated location at 1540 W. Brandon Blvd., open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.