Former Florida House of Representatives member Adam Hattersley, a resident of Riverview, has written and published his first book. The book is titled Accidental Politician. You can get the book in print or as an e-book on Amazon and from Barnes & Noble.

Hattersley, a longtime registered independent voter, decided to run for the Florida House of Representatives seat in District 59. In 2018, he was elected as a Democrat. District 59 represents residents who live in areas of Brandon, Valrico, Riverview and Gibsonton. In 2020, Hattersley ran for a seat in the United States Congress, but was unsuccessful in his bid.

Hattersley said of his decision to write a book, “I wanted to give insight to others who wish to serve by running for office in their hometown, county or state.”

Hattersley added, “There is a lot more to politics than meets the eye, and this book pulls back the curtain on what it takes to decide to run, raise funds to campaign and find a pathway to victory.”

While in the House, Hattersley focused on issues that matter to people across our community. He fought to lower health care costs, protect victims of sexual assault, honor the service that veterans have made to our country and protect public education.

Hattersley is a veteran who spent eight years as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. In honor of his father, who volunteered for a tour in Vietnam while in the Army, he volunteered during the height of the Iraq War and was deployed on the ground with a U.S. Army unit, receiving the Bronze Star for his service.

Hattersley earned BSE and MSE degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Michigan. He completed his Navy service as an electrical engineering instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy. He moved to Riverview in 2009 and worked for a Fortune 500 company for seven years, relying on his data-driven background to lead a team responsible for training and managing hundreds of skilled technicians all over the world. In 2016, Hattersley and his wife, Christie, opened a promotions business helping other small businesses market themselves.

Hattersley is working on a second book. He is also helping local and statewide political candidates who are running in 2022.