State Representative Andrew Learned, who represents District 59 in the Florida House of Representatives, held his first in-person town hall meeting on June 30 at Your Pie Brandon, located at 125 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. District 59 covers a large area, including parts of Brandon, Valrico, Riverview and Gibsonton.

Residents who could not attend in person were able to submit questions online and attend virtually on either Zoom or through Facebook Live. Learned answered questions submitted online and from those in attendance.

This was his first year in the Florida House of Representatives. Learned sponsored three bills that passed and co-sponsored 15 bills that also passed.

Learned said, “This achievement made me one of the most productive members of the House.”

Learned gave an overview of the bills he sponsored that passed this past Legislative Session. The bills included HB 429, the Purple Star Campuses Act; HB 1399, an act relating to aquaculture records; and HB 1097, the Health Care Licensure Act.

Learned fielded questions on a wide range of topics, including gambling, traffic infrastructure, school spending, the health of Tampa Bay and the prison system.

Learned said, “It was great to see so many people across partisan divides come together to talk about what we have accomplished and the work still ahead for this legislative term. From delivering tens of millions of dollars for new traffic infrastructure, to military-friendly schools and a COVID recovery led by vaccines in arms and dollars in pockets, we are on a much better course than we were when I first took office.”

Learned plans to hold monthly town hall meetings on the last Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. He will select places and venues from around the district.

Learned said, “We wanted to highlight Your Pie Pizza on Bloomingdale because they have struggled due to some of our ongoing traffic improvements. A small way we can help a great locally owned restaurant through a challenging time as we build back better.”

You can subscribe at andrewlearned.com for updates and follow on all social media channels for future town hall opportunities happening monthly around the district.