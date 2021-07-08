Riverview residents will have a new place to shop this month, as ALDI is opening a location at 8613 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview this month.

According to Matt Thon, Haines City Division vice president for ALDI, the store will be about 12,000 square feet with more refrigeration space than most locations, allowing for 40 percent more fresh food.

“ALDI is different by design,” said Thon. “From our unique business model rooted in simplicity and efficiency to thoughtful store layouts, everything we do is to provide shoppers with the foods they want at prices they love, all in an experience they enjoy.”

Construction on the Riverview store begins in the winter, and Thon and his team are excited to open this summer.

The new location will provide jobs for residents while keeping prices low for shoppers.

“ALDI streamlines its approach to staffing,” said Thon, “creating cost-saving efficiencies that are passed on to our customers. Each store, including our Riverview store, employs about 15 to 20 people.”

According to Thon, the stores each have only four or five aisles which makes them simpler and easier to navigate than traditional supermarkets.

“Our stores provide a consistent, streamlined and efficient shopping experience,” he said.

According to its website, more than 90 percent of the products on ALDI’s shelves are brands exclusive to the store, which gives the company more influence on how the products are sourced, produced and brought to the stores. The website also offers an up-to-date listing of weekly specials and featured and seasonal items in addition to new products and a recipe section.

As part of the grand opening celebration for the new location, ALDI will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and give out eco-friendly bags and quarter keychains to shoppers. To find out information on the grand opening date, visit www.aldi.us/en/about-aldi/grand-openings/riverview-fl/. The store will be open from Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thon and his team are also excited to confirm plans for a new store in Tampa this summer.

To learn more about ALDI, its history and the products offered, visit www.aldi.us.