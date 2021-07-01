Seffner Christian Academy:

Valedictorian Arthur Hays of Seffner Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.639 and plans to attend a Florida university in the fall (he doesn’t want the university named for privacy issues).

Salutatorian Jaileen Borrero of Seffner Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.46 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.

Grace Christian School:

Valedictorian Allyson Marie Lim-Dy of Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.54 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.

Salutatorian Savannah Parker of Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.10 and plans to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University.