Seffner Christian Academy:
Valedictorian Arthur Hays of Seffner Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.639 and plans to attend a Florida university in the fall (he doesn’t want the university named for privacy issues).
Salutatorian Jaileen Borrero of Seffner Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.46 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida.
Grace Christian School:
Valedictorian Allyson Marie Lim-Dy of Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.54 and plans to attend the University of South Florida.
Salutatorian Savannah Parker of Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.10 and plans to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University.