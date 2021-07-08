By Makenzie Atkins

Are you looking for a yummy summer treat that’s going to make you feel good? Domi Italian Ice has been spreading positivity around Central Florida since 2019 with its bright blue truck, positive attitudes and charitable donations, and it has just the treat for you.

Domi prides itself in giving back to the community to create positive change. One way it does this is by rewarding schools and teachers for all they do for local children. Domi creates flexible fundraising to support quality education and activities that might not otherwise be possible.

Along with fundraising for schools in our community, each year, Domi awards one teacher as the Domi Ice Teacher of the Year. This year, the award went to Dominique Johnson from BridgePrep Academy in Riverview. The winning teacher receives a pair of Buccaneers season tickets, a $1,000 donation to their school and an appreciation breakfast celebration.

Dominick and Ayanna Walker, a husband and wife team from Lakeland, were looking for a way to go out and give back to the community they love. The Walkers did not want to just write a check, they wanted to see the smiles and feel a connection with the community.

“We believe that giving back should be an experience, not a transaction,” said Dominick, owner of Domi Italian ice, “a time to interact, engage and be a part of the cause.”

Then, in 2019, Domi Italian Ice was born. With the goal of change and positivity, Domi travels around Central Florida, spreading just that. Every cup of Italian ice represents change as part of each sale is donated to a charity that focuses on one of its five primary causes; health, education, everyday heroes, animal welfare and children and families. Domi has worked with over 80 local and national organizations.

“We wanted a fun product people can enjoy, that brings people together and does some good. We have certainly found that in Domi,” said Dominick.

If you live in Hillsborough, Polk, Osceola, Orange or Seminole County, you can request Domi to come to your neighborhood. Domi will drive around for all your friends to buy a sweet refreshing treat. Simply reach out and Domi will contact you with more information.

As the summer is heating up, consider calling up Domi Italian Ice to cater to your needs. Not only does it have fresh, handcrafted products made with real fruit, it is supporting our community in the most delicious way.

For more information, contact Dominick at domi@domi-italianice.com, call 417-815-3664 or visit www.domi-ice.com.