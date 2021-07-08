As the state surpasses more than 10.1 million Floridians vaccinated, COVID-19 vaccinations are being transitioned to a locally led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments under the Florida Department of Health and local governments.

As of May, 10,169,597 individuals have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Florida; 3,824,580 million are seniors ages 65 and older.

All state-supported vaccination sites transitioned to the local level on June 18 and offered their mobile vaccine locations until June 25.

“The mobile vaccination program was developed to increase vaccine access and ensure health equity across to all Floridians in partnership with local community organizations,” said the interim communications director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Samantha Bequer. “The Florida Division of Emergency Management launched the mobile vaccination events the week of March 15. Since, the state has expanded the program to a total of 36 mobile vaccinations per day, seven days a week.”

To date, the state has administered more than 159,700 vaccines through the mobile vaccination program.

“This program has been vital in increasing vaccine access and ensuring the vaccine is accessible to all Floridians who want one,” Bequer said. “After June 25, vaccination efforts will transition to the local level. Primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments and local governments will continue offering the COVID-19 vaccine locally and, through this robust network, will ensure the vaccine continues to be available to all Floridians.”

Appointments are no longer required at any state-supported vaccination site. Individuals ages 18 and older are eligible for vaccination, as well as individuals ages 12 and older receiving the Pfizer vaccine with the consent of a parent or guardian.

Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, more than 2,000 vaccination sites have been opened statewide in partnership with local communities, pharmacies and hospitals.

To provide Floridians with the latest information about vaccinations in the state, the Florida Department of Health has issued a COVID-19 vaccine report that is updated daily. This report includes information on the COVID-19 vaccine by county, race, sex and age.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, please visit the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.floridahealth.gov.