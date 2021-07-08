When students at Riverview High (RVHS) and Riverview Elementary (RES) Schools head back to their classrooms next month, there will be new principals to greet them. Although new to the roles, both principals are familiar faces in the schools. Brian Spiro, who is taking over at RVHS, has served in the past as the school’s assistant principal for student affairs and assistant principal for curriculum, and Teri Madill, who is taking over at RES, has been assistant principal at RES since 2015.

Spiro, who started his career in education in 2008 as a temporary teacher at RVHS, has also taught at a school in the Cincinnati area and at Durant High School in Plant City. He spent the last year as a supervisor in the Assessment and Accountability Office.

“I am most excited about rejoining the RVHS community,” he said. “Working with students and teachers is the most fulfilling part of being an administrator, and Riverview has the best students and teachers.”

Outside of school, Spiro spends time with his wife and two-year-old daughter. The couple is expecting another child in October. He also enjoys attending USF football games and working around the house.

Madill, a Riverview resident, has been an educator for 28 years, working as a fifth-grade teacher at Lewis Elementary in Temple Terrace and Collins Elementary in Riverview, where she became an assistant principal in 2010.

“I am honored to be leading such an amazing school. I love our teachers and staff, families and students, as we truly are one as a community and all work together to ensure the success of our students,” she said.

She is looking forward to making a positive impact within our school with teachers, staff, students, parents and community stakeholders.

“I am looking forward to getting the teachers and students excited about their work and sharing pride in their outcomes,” said Madill. “My ultimate goal is to foster a positive educational environment where students are academically engaged in a way that is fun and exciting, while also pushing them to be successful in ways that they don’t realize they are learning. With all stakeholders involved, we can continue to show that students are our priority, and together we can challenge them in achieving high levels of success that can and will occur through positive relationships and hard work.”

To learn more about RVHS, call 671-5011, and to reach RES, call 671-5105.