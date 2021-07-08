The group of five St. Joseph’s Hospitals, including St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview, was named among the nation’s top 100 hospitals by Fortune/IBM Watson Health®.

This is the fourth consecutive year that St. Joseph’s Hospitals has earned the honor and the fifth time overall. The four other hospitals included in the recognition with St. Joseph’s Hospital-South are St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital—all in Tampa—and St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz.

Fortune/IBM Watson Health identifies the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, nonfederal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify the best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.

“This recognition is great news and substantial evidence of the quality care and exemplary patient experience that we are providing to this region of Southern Hillsborough and Northern Manatee Counties,” said Phil Minden, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South president.

“I thank our staff and congratulate our team and medical staff,” he said. “All have contributed to this achievement. We did this together. 2021 has been exciting for us as we finished our expansion and final project, the new NICU. These additions help us to meet the needs of our growing area and show the commitment BayCare has made. It’s an honor to make this prestigious list and significant that this is the fourth consecutive year, a true mark of consistent excellence.”

The hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators compared to similar hospitals, according to IBM Watson Health. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, emergency department analysis and ratings from patients.

For more information on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health Top 100 hospitals list, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.