Brandon Sports And Aquatic Center Is Now High 5, Inc.

On June 4, the community turned out for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the official launch of the new name for Brandon Sport and Aquatic Center, which is now High 5, Inc.

“The change reflects where our organization is now and where it’s going in the future,” said CEO Chuck Burgess.

‘High 5’ references its five pillars of impact: aquatics and youth drowning prevention, after-school education, special needs education, sports and recreation as well as its community initiative.

The organization will continue to provide a wide variety of programming options, including swimming, diving and tennis lessons; after-school programs; special needs education; and team and individual sports.

High 5, Inc. is located at 405 Beverly Dr. in Brandon. Its hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Heath Wealth Management Welcomes Newest Financial Professional

Heath Wealth Management LLC is happy to announce its newest addition to the team, Will Heath, as the company’s newest financial professional. Will joined the team after completing his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses held through LPL Financial and plans to pursue his CFP designation while working and learning alongside Elijah Heath.

To encourage people to start saving for the future, he will be offering complementary portfolio and planning reviews designed to improve the likelihood of reaching your long-term financial goals and even give some insight on what you could be doing better.

For more information, please contact Will at William.Heath@LPL.com or call 556-7171.

Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique Opens In Riverview

Owner Stormy Goodwin recently celebrated the opening of Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique in Riverview. Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique strives to be the most up-to-date, relaxing and intimate atmosphere for your ultrasound experience and give every family a personalized experience to exceed their expectations. It provides an upscale and relaxing environment for expecting moms and families to come together and create those very important bonds, essentially creating a womb with a view.

Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique is located in the Riverview Professional Park at 6320 U.S. 301 and is directly behind the Home Depot. For more information, visit www.peepingmomsultrasoundboutique.com or contact 647-9099.

Strathmore Development Company Celebrates Groundbreaking

Strathmore Development Company recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest partnerships, McAlister’s Deli and Woodie’s Wash Shack. The location of these stores will be in the Riverview 14 development, between the Walmart Supercenter and I-75 at the southwest corner of I-75 and Gibsonton Dr. Woodie’s Wash Shack is a surfer-themed automatic car wash with a totally bodacious surf crew to serve you. McAlister’s Deli is home to America’s favorite sandwiches, soups, salads, spuds and more.

For more information on opportunities in this area, visit strathmorerealestategroup.com or contact 517-664-4128.

Tire Kingdom Treats Brandon Surgery Center Team To Lunch

In honor of National Nurses Week, team members from two local Tire Kingdom locations treated the team at Brandon Surgery Center to lunch for their ongoing dedication. The Tire Kingdom teams at 1527 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and 10418 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview came together to show their appreciation by serving more than 100 lunches as part of parent company TBC Corporation’s #TBCDrivenToGive initiative.

“We wanted to express our gratitude and honor the team at Brandon Surgery Center and say thank you for the job they do each and every day,” said Shelley Bolen, store manager at the Brandon location.

RV Technician Joins Mobile RV Repair And Services

Mobile RV Repair and Services has added Chris Rimes as an RV service technician to its team. Rimes has 20 years of experience in the remodel and building industry, including three years at Camping World, and his specialty is finish carpentry and electrical systems. Rimes joins Julia Coheley, master RV service technician.

Mobile RV Repair and Services technicians are licensed and insured; it travels to your RV for maintenance, repairs, replacements, upgrades and renovations. It will also do prepurchase, return to service and warranty inspections. Mobile RV Repair and Services is located at 918 Silver Palm Way in Apollo Beach.

For more information, visit www.mobilervrepairandservices.com or call 753-9303.

Tampa Babe Beauty Offers Customizable Lash Extensions

Eyelash extension application is the art of applying individual synthetic eyelashes to your natural eyelashes one by one to create a new look. Whether you are looking to create a dramatic difference with a full set of glam lashes or wanting to keep your look more natural, eyelash extensions are completely customizable to fit your desired style.

Owner Kami Elrod has been lashing for over three years and her perfectionism to her craft and dedication to making her clients 100 percent satisfied is what she believes sets her apart from other lash technicians.

Bring this article to your first lash appointment with Tampa Babe Beuty and you will receive 25 percent off.

Tampa Babe Beauty is located at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, inside Missy’s Ink. For more information, visit www.tampababebeauty.com or follow it on Facebook or Instagram @tampababebeauty.

Sprouts Farmers Market Is Coming Soon To Brandon And Hiring Staff

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store at 11339 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon on Wednesday, September 1 at 7 a.m. Spouts welcomes shoppers with a farmers market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce, innovative, seasonal and attribute-driven products such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people.

The new location is bringing approximately 100 full and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts will host a virtual hiring event on Wednesday and Thursday, July 21 and 22. Those interested in positions at the new Brandon store should visit www.sprouts.com/careers to view openings and apply.

Missy’s Ink Moves To New Location In Valrico

Missy Duncan, owner of Missy’s Ink, recently moved to a new location. Missy’s Ink specializes in brows, eyes and lips to make women feel beautiful from the outside in with the help of permanent makeup that won’t smudge, smear or wipe off.

Duncan believes that life may not always be perfect, but your makeup can be. A graduate of the Beauty and Health Institute in Tampa, Duncan is certified in all three methods of permanent makeup application.

Missy’s Ink is located at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit missysink.com or call 659-0648.

Brandon Dental Care Dentists Recognized By Florida Dental Association

This month, two doctors at Brandon Dental Care, which has been part of the community since 1966, will be recognized by the Florida Dental Association (FDA). Dr. Steve Zuknick will be recognized for his service as a trustee. Dr. Rudy Liddell, past FDA president, will be honored as Dentist of the Year. Together, the staff of this great office have worked a combined 423 years at Brandon Dental Care.

Brandon Dental Care is located at 413 W. Robertson St. in Brandon. More information can be found at www.brandondentalcare.com or by calling 508-4888.

LegalShield Opens In Riverview

LegalShield independent associate Christina Nelson is now serving the Riverview area. LegalShield has been offering plans to its members for more than 48 years, creating a world where every person and small business can access legal protection—and everyone can afford it.

With LegalShield, you will have access to a quality law firm 24/7 for covered personal situations. From real estate to speeding tickets to will preparation and beyond, it will help you with personal legal matters. IDShield plans also protect your privacy and restore your reputation, offering social media monitoring, unlimited expert consultation, financial account monitoring, reputation management and more.

For more information, visit christinanelson.wearelegalshield.com or call 914-376-0615.