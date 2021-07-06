Wrestling fans, mark your calendars. Deep South Sports has an event you won’t want to miss called Championship Wrestling from Florida: Reloaded on Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Tampa.

According to Co-Talent Coordinator Edwin Negron, the event will showcase some of the best and brightening wrestling talent.

“We are bringing wrestling entertainment to the community during the post-COVID-19 pandemic era we live in,” said Negron.

The inaugural event will pay tribute to the time-honored traditions that were laid down by Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF), one of the most powerful wrestling promotions to ever start in this state.

“Now, at Reloaded you will be able to see some of the legends that have helped paved the way and meet the next generation of competitors that will showcase their talents, charisma and athleticism,” said Negron.

According to the event page, competitors appearing will include StateLine (Eddie Taurus and Damien Angel), Chance Auren, ‘The Tyrant’ Dagon Briggs, Snoop Strikes, ‘The Detroit Barbie,’ Marina Tucker, Joey Osbourne, ‘DeadBeat’ Wolfe Taylor, Ray Beez aka Boots, ‘The Technical Alchemist’ David Mercury, ‘The Jake of All Trades’ Jake St.Patrick, Metro Brothers (Chris and Joey Colon) with Skinny Vinny, ‘The Cuban Heist of the Century’ Romeo Q and ‘The Reinforcer’ Andrew Anderson. CWF alumni at the event will include ‘The Devil’ Kevin Sullivan, The Cuban Connection w/Fantasy and ‘The One & Only’ Debbie Malenko.

The CWF has a long history in Tampa, dating back to the 1960s with stars like Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Sir Oliver Humperdink, Magnum T.A. and Barry Windham, who all came from the Bay area. In 2020, Pro Wrestler Jeff Weaver bought the CWF with plans to rebuild.

“The CWF gave people dreams of the future like I had growing up when I realized I could make a living doing this as a trade,” said Weaver.

The event will take place at the Cuban Civic Club, located at 10905 Memorial Hwy. in Tampa. Tickets, which are $15 for general admission and $20 for ringside, are available to purchase at https://cwfreloaded.com/.