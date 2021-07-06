The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) has many excellent tools for gardeners. The Central Florida Gardening Calendar is a favorite for those of us that like to get our hands dirty. This resource provides information you need on what to plant, what gardening tasks to perform and when. These tasks include pruning, fertilizing, scouting for pests and much more.

Focusing on the month of July, under the category of What to Plant, the headings include: Annuals/Bedding Plants, Bulbs, Herbs, Palms and Vegetables. Each category includes a link to other UF publications by topic. For example, under Vegetables, okra and southern peas can be planted. Under the category of What to Do, the headings include: Trees, Lawns, Fertilizer bans, Vegetable Garden, Azaleas, Irrigation, Pests on Ornamental Plants and Citrus.

Another excellent resource is the Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide at http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/vh021. This publication provides information about Florida vegetables and includes yield, days to harvest, spacing plants and rows, seed depth and transplantability. You will also find recommended varieties for our area with notes/remarks and products currently labeled for insect management in home vegetable gardens.

For more information on What to Plant and What to Do, you can access the Central Florida Gardening Calendar at http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/ep450. It is a great, free resource. You can read this document and the Vegetable Gardening Guide online, print them or pick up copies at our office.

We can purchase a variety of plants that are available, but that does not necessarily mean they are the right choice for the month or season. Both gardening calendars will help you select the right plant, which can save you time and money by planting, fertilizing and pruning when appropriate.

For assistance with horticultural questions, call 744-5519 or visit us at the UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner. You can access our calendar of events at http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/. Our Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Facebook page is located at https://www.facebook.com/HCFFL/. We hope to see you at an upcoming workshop soon. Remember to reuse, reduce, recycle and repeat.