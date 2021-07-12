Edited by Jenny Bennett

Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique Opens In Riverview

Owner Stormy Goodwin recently celebrated the opening of Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique in Riverview. Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique strives to be the most up-to-date, relaxing and intimate atmosphere for your ultrasound experience and give every family a personalized experience to exceed their expectations. It provides an upscale and relaxing environment for expecting moms and families to come together and create those very important bonds, essentially creating a womb with a view.

Peeping Moms Ultrasound Boutique is located in the Riverview Professional Park at 6320 U.S. 301 and is directly behind the Home Depot. For more information, visit www.peepingmomsultrasoundboutique.com or contact 647-9099.

Expert Mediator Helps To Turn Conflict Into Collaboration And Protect Privacy

Are you contemplating a divorce or adversarial lawsuit but don’t want the great expense, loss of privacy or extreme stress? Mari Frank, Esq. (Ca), Florida Supreme Court mediator for family and circuit court, will empower you to turn conflict into collaboration to protect your privacy and your pocketbook.

With 35 years of legal experience helping people resolve conflict (divorce, business, workplace, etc.), she will help you avoid confrontational depositions, adversarial court hearings, embarrassing privacy intrusions and high-priced court battles.

For more information and a free consultation, call 331-3879 or visit www.marifrank.com. Her office is located at 411 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

The Reyes Firm, Personal Injury Lawyers

Speaking with an experienced personal injury lawyer can only help strengthen your case as you demand justice for your injuries from any liable parties. The Reyes Firm helps individuals and families by providing exceptional legal representation, regardless of legal dilemma. This is achieved through diligent representation, zealous advocacy and constant communication.

It understands that being involved in any kind of legal matter is stressful and provides compassion and understanding to each of its clients. Services offered by The Reyes Firm include personal injury, wrongful death, slip and fall, immigration defense and criminal defense.

The Reyes Firm is located at 4730 N. Tampa St., Ste. 250 in Tampa. Additional information can be found at www.thereyesfirm.com, by calling 833-422-3329 or by following on Facebook @TheReyesFirm.

SouthShore Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Micro Businesses

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce welcomed 10 new micro businesses as chamber members. These business owners all completed the Women’s Entrepreneur Course at Enterprising Latinas, Inc., as well as the New Member Orientation at the SouthShore Chamber.

The new members are: A+ Lawn Care Solutions, Taste the Fusion, Rappi Colombian Food, Custom Cakes by Carmen, Amazing Flowers by Anabela, Sofrito JOBA, Diego’s Cake Shop, In-Moon Handmade Products, Alex H. Landscaping and Divina y Koqueta by Nivia Corp.

The Time Is Right To Bounce Back

Join the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce for its 2021 Bounce Back to Business Expo. The event is taking place on Friday, July 16 at the Kings Point Veterans Theatre at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet with Southern Hillsborough County businesses to find out what products and services they offer the community and enter draws to win some great prizes. Admission is free.

Strathmore Development Company Celebrates Groundbreaking

Strathmore Development Company recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest partnerships, McAlister’s Deli and Woodie’s Wash Shack. The location of these stores will be in the Riverview 14 development, between the Walmart Supercenter and I-75 at the southwest corner of I-75 and Gibsonton Dr. Woodie’s Wash Shack is a surfer-themed automatic car wash with a totally bodacious surf crew to serve you. McAlister’s Deli is home to America’s favorite sandwiches, soups, salads, spuds and more.

For more information on opportunities in this area, visit strathmorerealestategroup.com or contact 517-664-4128.

RV Technician Joins Mobile RV Repair And Services

Mobile RV Repair and Services has added Chris Rimes as an RV service technician to its team. Rimes has 20 years of experience in the remodel and building industry, including three years at Camping World, and his specialty is finish carpentry and electrical systems. Rimes joins Julia Coheley, master RV service technician.

Mobile RV Repair and Services technicians are licensed and insured; it travels to your RV for maintenance, repairs, replacements, upgrades and renovations. It will also do prepurchase, return to service and warranty inspections. Mobile RV Repair and Services is located at 918 Silver Palm Way in Apollo Beach.

For more information, visit www.mobilervrepairandservices.com or call 753-9303.

Concealed Carry And Home Defense Fundamentals Class

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering a concealed carry and home defense fundamentals class on Saturday, August 14. It also offers a range of training classes, including children’s gun safety and countering the mass shooter threat.

For additional information on training classes and to register for an event, contact James Simon at besafe@simonsafetytraining.com or call 363-7576.

Tampa Babe Beauty Offers Customizable Lash Extensions

Eyelash extension application is the art of applying individual synthetic eyelashes to your natural eyelashes one by one to create a new look. Whether you are looking to create a dramatic difference with a full set of glam lashes or wanting to keep your look more natural, eyelash extensions are completely customizable to fit your desired style.

Owner Kami Elrod has been lashing for over three years and her perfectionism to her craft and dedication to making her clients 100 percent satisfied is what she believes sets her apart from other lash technicians.

Bring this article to your first lash appointment with Tampa Babe Beuty and you will receive 25 percent off.

Tampa Babe Beauty is located at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, inside Missy’s Ink. For more information, visit www.tampababebeauty.com or follow it on Facebook or Instagram @tampababebeauty.

Heath Wealth Management Welcomes Newest Financial Professional

Heath Wealth Management LLC is happy to announce its newest addition to the team, Will Heath, as the company’s newest financial professional. Will joined the team after completing his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses held through LPL Financial and plans to pursue his CFP designation while working and learning alongside Elijah Heath.

To encourage people to start saving for the future, he will be offering complementary portfolio and planning reviews designed to improve the likelihood of reaching your long-term financial goals and even give some insight on what you could be doing better.

For more information, please contact Will at William.Heath@LPL.com or call 556-7171.

Tire Kingdom Treats Brandon Surgery Center Team To Lunch

In honor of National Nurses Week, team members from two local Tire Kingdom locations treated the team at Brandon Surgery Center to lunch for their ongoing dedication. The Tire Kingdom teams at 1527 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and 10418 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview came together to show their appreciation by serving more than 100 lunches as part of parent company TBC Corporation’s #TBCDrivenToGive initiative.

“We wanted to express our gratitude and honor the team at Brandon Surgery Center and say thank you for the job they do each and every day,” said Shelley Bolen, store manager at the Brandon location.

Martino’s Blue Pig BBQ Now Open

Steve and Lisa Martineau of Martino’s Blue Pig BBQ are pleased to serve the Ruskin area their smoked barbecue, homemade sides and irresistible desserts. Martino’s Blue Pig BBQ is located in front of Drew’s RV Techs at 1601 S. U.S. Hwy. 41. Ruskin and serves from Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Mom & Me Networking Group – Mompreneurs Hosts First Event

A new kid-friendly networking group for moms of young children who are business owners and/or entrepreneurs, Mom & Me Networking Group – Mompreneurs, is hosting its first event on Monday, July 19 from 1-2:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by Pamela Fulks, mom of four and owner of Sweet Tooth Cakery Tampa at 602 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The idea is that they will meet up a few times a month, with the day and time fluctuating to help accommodate numerous schedules, but all children of all ages and abilities are always welcome.

Learn more by joining the Facebook group @Mom & Me Networking – Mompreneurs.

Missy’s Ink Moves To New Location In Valrico

Missy Duncan, owner of Missy’s Ink, recently moved to a new location. Missy’s Ink specializes in brows, eyes and lips to make women feel beautiful from the outside in with the help of permanent makeup that won’t smudge, smear or wipe off.

Duncan believes that life may not always be perfect, but your makeup can be. A graduate of the Beauty and Health Institute in Tampa, Duncan is certified in all three methods of permanent makeup application.

Missy’s Ink is located at 3117 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit missysink.com or call 659-0648.