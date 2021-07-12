Riverview realtor Kerin Clarkin has an alter ego who is a total foodie and locavore. His alter ego is still named Kerin Clarkin, but instead of selling real estate, he is sharing some of the hidden gems of Tampa Bay.

“I do a lot of fun things and a lot of the time it involves food,” Clarkin said. “People in Riverview know me as the realtor who does food and fun.”

Because of his reputation for food and fun, Clarkin started his Fun Tampa website.

“Fun Tampa is your source for food and fun reviews from different places throughout the Tampa Bay area,” Clarkin said. “We only promote locally owned businesses and encourage you to let us know about the coolest places to go.”

Clarkin finds all the best places to go to eat, have fun and party, and he does it all for free.

“There are so many places in Tampa and we want you to know about them all, especially the locally owned ones, because supporting local and being a community advocate is extremely important to me,” Clarkin said.

Clarkin believes we live in the best city to have fun.

“When people say there is nothing to do in Tampa, I have a hard time believing them,” Clarkin said. “There are so many cool and fun things to do in Tampa and just outside of Tampa. This is why I do what I do with Fun Tampa; I want our community to know that there are so many things to do in Tampa and a lot of these places and things are so close to them.”

Clarkin loves getting suggestions from his followers about local places or restaurants they have been to so he can go and check them out.

“I love learning more about new places or new restaurants for me to go and check out,” Clarkin said. “Most of the time, when I go to a new restaurant or place and start doing a live video, the owners are shocked to find out I’m doing this all for free. I’m not doing it to get a free meal or get into a place for free, I’m doing it so their business gets more traffic. It’s all about supporting local.”

If you’d like to learn more about Fun Tampa or if you’d like to make a suggestion for Clarkin to visit, you can go to Fun Tampa’s website at www.funtampa.com or email Clarkin at info@funtampa.com.