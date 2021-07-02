By Annabelle Caraway

Flamingos have been flocking to neighborhoods throughout FishHawk and Channing Park as a fun way for creative students to fundraise. Local Girl Scout Troops 3512 and 621 are raising money for a trip to Europe by flocking the yards of donators.

Girl Scouts unleashes the G.I.R.L. in every girl—Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker and Leader. These two troops have exemplified the values of their organization with this fundraiser.

When a donation is made, members flock the donator’s yard with plastic flamingos. After 24 hours, the flamingos are collected.

Troop 3512 has been visiting Girl Scouts centers for the past few years to grow and expand their knowledge of how to be leaders. In 2016, Troop 3512 visited the birthplace of Girl Scouts in Savannah, Georgia. After having a memorable time in Georgia, they decided on the next goal: New York City. In 2019, their goal was accomplished, and they visited the Girl Scouts of the United States of America headquarters.

Through hard work and determination, all their trips have become a reality, and the troop now has their sights set on Europe.

“On the plane ride back, we again voted and agreed we would head out to London after graduation. Girl Scouts have five centers across the world to visit. One of them is called the Pax Lodge and is located in London. We are going to visit this world center to learn about Scouting in the area, do all the fun things London has to offer and then take the train over to Paris to tour the city,” said Carrie Alexander, one of the troop leaders.

This fundraiser will help cover air travel and hotel costs.

Troop 621 heard about this trip and joined forces with Troop 3512 in the fall of 2019.

‘Outside of the box’ is just one way to describe this fundraiser and even with some hesitation the outcome has been overwhelmingly positive.

Alexander commented on the impact it has had on her: “For me, it’s seeing the maturity of the girls. This is not a fundraiser we would have been able to do a year or two ago. The girls are all growing into young ladies and are handling the whole process very well. They are scheduling their time, driving themselves and using their GPS to drive all around. I could not be more proud of them.”

To make a donation, visit www.gsflamingoflocking.com or contact fvtroop3512@gmail.com.