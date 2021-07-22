By Annabelle Caraway

Brandon is home to multiple historical sites, including the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Clubhouse. This historical building is on the registry and was built by the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club in the 1920s when it became the area’s first library and health clinic. This year, the building and the group that runs it are looking for help.

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is highly active within its community, holding events and supporting other services, including participating in Super Saturday with Horizons House, awarding scholarships to local girls and holding a Christmas drive for underprivileged children. It also supports drives run by ECHO and Feeding Tampa Bay.

This past year, COVID-19 hit clubhouse rentals hard and activities are just starting to pick back up. The pandemic caused an influx of use of the savings account as well. However, even with COVID-19, the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club won an Emmy, the highest achievement award, at the Florida Spring Convention.

“This meant a lot to us. To make this happen, we did Zoom meetings and tons of community service; also, a smaller scale of the annual children’s holiday party and brought police and fire department food. Having businesses to donate supplies or workers to help with clubhouse would be greatly appreciated to help us get back to running fully,” said Donna Griffin, past president and current treasurer for the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club.

The clubhouse is looking for business volunteers and an Eagle Scout seeking to earn an award. Business volunteers are needed to help increase rentals of the clubhouse. It holds up to 50 people and has great rates. By renting the clubhouse, it can continue spreading history and keep its spot on the registry.

Also, the clubhouse needs restoration on the outside. This includes cleaning the backyard, power washing the sides, staining tiles, painting the eaves and, overall, needs more love. If anyone is interested, please contact Eva at 300-4091 or email the club at bjwc.fl@gmail.com.