Some exciting things are happening at Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon. The group recently announced that Rabbi Robert Lefkowitz recently joined the Congregational Family as the new senior rabbi. The public is invited to meet with Lefkowitz at an open house on Sunday, August 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For almost 30 years, Lefkowitz has been the senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Emeth in Orlando Florida.

“Rabbi Lefkowitz brings a wealth of experience to our congregation and is already planning new and innovative programs that will revitalize our congregation,” said the Congregation’s Toby Koch.

Lefkowitz received his rabbinical ordination in 1994. He has been associated with Congregation Beth Emeth since his ordination. Prior to that he received a Master of Arts degree from Teachers College of Columbia University. He also received his bachelor’s degree from Bernard M. Baruch City College of New York.

Anyone interested in meeting Lefkowitz is invited to the Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon open house to be held at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

The event will include a complimentary lunch, music, games and more.

“This will also be a wonderful opportunity to acquaint yourself with our dynamic and varied educational and spiritual programming which is designed to address the wants and needs of the wide demographic that is representative of our family,” said Koch. “And, as is our custom, this will be the time to learn about the Religious School. Our Religious School classes are designed to meet the educational needs of children in Kindergarten through Confirmation. We are continuing our cutting-edge Religious School curriculum which has been specifically developed for Congregation Beth Shalom. During the open house, you will have an opportunity to enroll your children in classes.”

The public is also welcome to join Congregation Beth Shalom for in-person services which start at 7:30 p.m. every Friday evening. The services are also streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BethShalomBrandon.

For additional information, please contact the temple office at 681-6547 or visit https://bethshalom-brandon.org or send an email to Steve Billor, president of the Congregation Beth Shalom Board of Directors, at cbs-brandon@outlook.com.