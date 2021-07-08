A rare jack of many trades and master of quite a few describes Jason Miller, owner of Handyman Miller, Inc., quite well. Jason and his family were born and raised in the area. This family-owned and operated business provides an array of quality repair services geared toward all home improvement needs, such as pressure washing, window screens, gutter cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, screen jobs and much more.

Throughout Jason’s life, he has worked in various areas of construction within Southern Hillsborough County. In 2004, he started a business doing side work in addition to his full-time job and noticed a need for handymen after being in the industry for more than 15 years. Jason’s wife, Amy Miller, mentioned that her husband made a job change in 2012, when Handyman Miller, Inc. became established. Once he made the transition of becoming an owner, his customers grew through word of mouth.

“We prayed about it as a family, took a leap of faith and God quickly led us in the right direction,” Amy said.

Handyman Miller, Inc. offers free estimates and is insured. It serves the Ruskin, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Riverview and the surrounding areas. As part of the local community, Handyman Miller, Inc. is always here to help. Jason is also a member of the Sun City Chamber of Commerce. Honesty and great quality work are important to him.

Amy shared what makes Handyman Miller, Inc. unique, stating, “If we get a call for a service we do not provide, we can refer other local, small and reputable companies. With the employees that Jason carefully selected, he made sure that they, too, provide the same quality work that he does.”

In regards to the future of Handyman Miller, Inc., it plans to continue what it does by staying small and manageable. It also will continue striving to provide the best quality and service to all of its customers.

For more information, visit https://handymanmiller.com. Call Jason for a free estimate at 503-5774.