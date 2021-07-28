With shovels in hand and hard hats on their heads, Fire Chief Dennis Jones of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue along with members of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) joined together as dirt was tossed during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Station 45, located in central Brandon. As one of the busiest and fastest-growing parts of the county, this new station will help fire rescue reduce response times within that critical period of need.

In fact, Jones mentioned that it is experiencing record call increase, which would be the largest in the history of the department.

“We need a station to keep up with the capacity and call volume,” Jones said.

This new, modern-designed, two-bay fire station will be the first state-of-the-art facility when it comes to reducing the risk of cancer for the firefighters. It will include a clean entryway, which allows firefighters to keep their bunker gear separate from the living quarters and shower before they enter. Ideally, this will help the station to remain clean from carcinogens. In addition, it will also house a rescue ambulance, a battalion chief and a fire engine.

“Not only is the health and welfare of the residents important to me, but also our fire rescue personnel,” Jones said. “They put their lives on the line every day to care for the citizens.”

Commissioner Harry Cohen from District 1 stated that this groundbreaking for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Station 45 demonstrates the county’s commitment to protect the lives and property of residents, businesses and visitors. He also mentioned that the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responds to well over 100,000 calls a year.

“This facility will greatly benefit the thriving central Brandon area, especially the Oakfield and Paul’s communities,” Cohen said. “This station will save lives and become yet another source for all of the citizens of Hillsborough County.”

“We are excited to watch this modern station take shape, which we hope will be in operation by late spring of 2022,” Jones said.