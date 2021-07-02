Hillsborough County, Fla. (July 2, 2021) – Hillsborough County plans to close 70th St. from Causeway Blvd. to 32nd Ave. S. for up to 160 days to replace a bridge over Delaney Creek in the Palm River-Clair Mel City area.

The project, which is expected to begin in late 2021, consists of replacing the existing 70th Street South Bridge over Delaney Creek with a box culvert bridge on the current horizontal alignment. The roadway approaches to the bridge will be replaced to current standards.

The proposed road closure is for public safety and will allow continued access for all businesses and residents along the impacted area, as well as continued access by emergency vehicles, the Postal Service and delivery services. Residents and commercial property owners can visit hcflgov.net/hcengage at any time from Tuesday, July 6 to Tuesday, July 20 to learn more about the project and offer comments.

The bridge crossing will be closed for the majority of the construction activities throughout the duration of the project. A continuous detour will be provided, rerouting traffic to and from Causeway Blvd. and 32nd Ave. S., via 75th St.

Traffic control devices and directional signage will be used to provide for the safe and efficient movement of all road users, including pedestrians, motor vehicle drivers and bicyclists.

Public Meeting Information

The county will conduct a virtual engagement using the Hillsborough Engagement Hub to collect feedback from the public. Public comment for this project is open between July 6 and July 20 at 11:59 p.m. Visit hcflgov.net/hcengage to participate.

Questions in English or Spanish about the virtual public engagement for the 70th St. closure from Causeway Blvd. to 32nd Ave. S. may be directed to the Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners will consider the road closure request for 70th St. on Wednesday, August 4.