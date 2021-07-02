Hillsborough County, Fla. (July 2, 2021) – Hillsborough County is seeking input from the public on a proposed temporary 90-day closure of Riverview Dr. between Dean St. and Albyar Ave. in Riverview.

The closure is necessary to perform work on the new Riverview/Alafia Park and Roadway Improvements Project. The road will be closed during construction of a new roundabout near the park entrance on Riverview Dr. Residents and commercial property owners can visit hcflgov.net/hcengage at any time from Tuesday, July 6 to Tuesday, July 19 to learn more about the project and offer comments.

The closure is proposed to start in September. During the closure, eastbound traffic along Riverview Dr. would be detoured to Krycul Ave. to U.S. 301 to Progress Blvd. to S. 78th St. to Riverview Dr. Westbound traffic along Riverview Dr. would be detoured to S. 78th St. to Progress Blvd. to U.S. 301 to Krycul Ave. to Riverview Dr.

Traffic control devices and directional signage will be used to provide for the safe and efficient movement of all road users, including pedestrians, motor vehicle drivers and bicyclists. Safe access to homes, schools and businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

Public Meeting Information

In place of in-person public meetings, the county will conduct a virtual engagement using the Hillsborough Engagement Hub to collect feedback from the public. Public comment for this project is open between July 6 and July 19 at 11:59 p.m. Visit hcflgov.net/hcengage to participate.

Questions in English or Spanish about the virtual public engagement for the Riverview Dr. closure between Dean St. and Albyar Ave. may be directed to the Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900.

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners will consider the road closure request for Riverview Dr. on Wednesday, August 4.