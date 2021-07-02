Popcorn And Pajama Night At Alafia Baptist Church

Are you kids looking for some fun activities this summer? Well look no further! Grab some popcorn and PJ’s and join in on the festivities for Kids’ Movie Night. This event is being held on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at Alafia Baptist Church, located at 222 Alafia Church Rd. in Lithia. The movie will be announced soon.

For more information, visit www.alafiabaptist.org or call 634-8845. For more summer activities, follow the church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abcchurchoffice.

LIFE SURGE Tampa – America’s No. 1 Christian Business Event

LIFE SURGE is biblically based business event uniquely focused on helping business owners, salespeople, marketing leaders and organizational leaders achieve real, measurable growth in themselves and in their organizations.

Attendees will learn strategies from Christian experts in business growth, sales and marketing while networking with hundreds of local and like-minded Christian business people, all seeking a high return on their time and financial investment. The Tampa event will include guest speakers Tim Tebow and Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty and Anne Beiler, owner of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

The event is taking place at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Friday, July 16 at 8 a.m. For more information and ticket prices, visit www.lifesurge.com.

Confi-dance In Christ With The Priceless Journey

Dancing for Donations is hosting a unique summer camp in Brandon that pairs dancing with crafts and Bible studies related to The Priceless Journey. The camp will take place from Monday to Friday, July 19-23. Students will learn how they are priceless, unique, strong and more. At the end of the week, students will entertain the audience with an amazing studio performance.

Dancing for Donations is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to make dancing more available to all children in the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit www.dancing4donations.org.

Bell Shoals Baptist Church In Brandon Hosts An Evening Of Patriotic Music

Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon is hosting a patriotic event on Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. The toe-tapping evening features the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band. This unique band has been focused on bringing quality concert band music to the Tampa Bay area since 2009.

A $5 donation is suggested at the door. Come and enjoy a fun-filled evening of music with the whole family.

For more information, visit www.ehcb.org. Bell Shoals Baptist is located at 2908 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.