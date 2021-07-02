Tickets On Sale Now For First-Ever Mega Tour With Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe & Bethel Music

Tickets are on sale now for the worship event of the summer. Join Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe and Bethel Music’s Brian and Jenn Johnson and Jonathan and Melissa Helser as they share the stage on tour for the first time ever. Dante Bowe and Brandon Lake of Bethel Music will join the tour for select dates, as well as Josh Baldwin, David Funk and Emmy Rose of Bethel Music.

These artists will ignite the flame of worship in believers of all ages after nearly 15 months. Concertgoers will experience a journey of rejoicing after one of the hardest seasons ever endured.

This worship tour marks the beginning of a season full of hope. These leaders will share one stage, leading in one voice and lifting up one name as fans come to celebrate the ability to gather and worship together. The 13-city amphitheater tour will kick off on Friday, August 13 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and will stop in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Austin, Texas; and Charlotte, North Carolina before the final show on Friday, September 3 in Jacksonville.

For a full list of tour stops and ticket sales, visit https://arep.co/t/chris-tomlin–kari-jobe–bethel-music.

Classes To Earn Christian Accredited Degrees Globally Online

CMM College of Theology, now entering its 15th year of offering affordable Christian accredited degrees globally online in English and Spanish, is accepting applications for the next school term starting in August and graduation in May 2022.

Courses are offered for remote learning, which is great for busy, working families. CMM offers a unique, engaging, transformative and experiential atmosphere where students learn along with others from various nations. The college offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and Ph.D. degrees. It is now accepting applications for classes starting in August 2021. Classes are also available in Spanish.

For more information, visit www.cmmtheology.org.

for KING & COUNTRY Announces Upcoming Movie Projects Highlighting Their Family, Career

GRAMMY-winning Australian duo for KING & COUNTRY, led by brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, have two movie projects lined up highlighting their family and musical journey.

The band’s first project is a documentary called Return to Sydney: The for King & Country Journey, which focuses on the careers of Joel, Luke and their sister, Rebecca. The documentary is currently in production and is directed by brother Ben Smallbone of Radiate Films. The film will include clips of home videos and never-before-seen footage.

The second project, Unsung Hero, is a ‘family dramedy’ that follows the Smallbone family as they travel to America. It also showcases their mother, Helen Smallbone, and how she relied on her faith to raise nine children in a new home.

Both projects will be released under their family production team’s banner, Radiant Films. For more information, visit www.forkingandcountry.com.

America’s Nonprofits Face “Severe Shortage” Of Fundraisers

A new report on America’s multibillion-dollar nonprofit fundraising industry suggests it is on the brink of a staffing crisis that could affect millions of people. America’s 1.5 million-plus charitable organizations face a “severe shortage of qualified fundraisers” that could seriously restrict their efforts to raise critically needed funds, which, in turn, could impact millions of people served by them.

Nonprofits are looking hard to hire fundraising talent, with three in every 10 of those surveyed reporting current vacancies in their teams, mostly in major gift fundraising. Nearly 84 percent of nonprofits surveyed said they’re struggling to find qualified candidates, with almost half saying it’s “extremely challenging or nearly impossible” to find the right fit.

America’s nonprofit fundraising industry is colossal. The total charitable giving from all sources totaled nearly $450 billion in 2019. The sector contributes approximately a trillion dollars to the U.S. economy each year, which amounts to almost six percent of total GDP. The full report can be viewed at https://dickersonbakker.com/nonprofitstaffingstudy/.