By Brian Bokor

Welcome to your July update of new developments in the Greater Brandon/Riverview area. Please check respective Facebook pages or websites for the most recent information.

Riverview welcomes the addition of their newest ALDI store on U.S. 301 near Balm Riverview Rd. with a grand opening set for Thursday, July 1.

The Brandon Main Street project north of Brandon Parkway recently secured a loan to cover the initial phase of a two-phase, 660-unit townhome ‘build-to-own’ development. Developers will be building the single-family townhomes with the intention of renting them out rather than selling. The first phase will consist of a 360-unit project to include a pool, dog park, walking trail, fitness center and fire pits, with additional units and commercial components included in phase two construction.

On the north side of Bloomingdale Ave. between Providence Rd. and Gornto Lake Rd., several elevator shafts have been constructed as part of ‘Integra Palms,’ a 335-unit mixed-use project. Once complete, the 21-acre development will be the home to 273 apartments, 62 townhomes and 2,000 sq. ft. of commercial space.

Further west on Bloomingdale Ave. in the Target parking lot, shoppers will noticed a large fenced off area which will become home to the next EōS Fitness gym slated to open 2022.

In Valrico, the long-vacant Ruby Tuesday location on SR 60 between Valrico and Mt. Carmel Rds. will be demolished and replaced with an Aspen Dental and drive-through Chipotle on the same site.

The much-needed Fire Station 46 in Riverview is expected to break ground in June on Rhodine Rd. With personnel on standby and apparatuses purchased, the new station will house an ambulance, ladder truck and tanker. A unique feature of the station will be an area to decontaminate postfire, eliminating possible carcinogen contamination to the crews and others using the facility.

Waterset Sports Complex had plans submitted for the first phase of the 85-acre, county-owned project showing four soccer fields, three covered pavilions, two storage buildings, a playground, a concession building and parking space for 539 vehicles.

The Belmont area will see 300 apartments built south of Paseo Al Mar Blvd. near the previously announced 160-unit townhome project adjacent to the Belmont Publix Shopping Center.

Lastly, Horizon Apartments submitted plans for a 320-unit complex to be located between Walmart and Serrano Bridge Blvd., north of SR 674 in Sun City Center.