For those not quite ready for in-person summer camp and those needing an alternative to fill a gap in summer experiences, there is an exciting virtual offering this summer, and it’s open to families and camp organizations. Manatee Lagoon, Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium have partnered to offer the Wild About Wildlife Virtual Summer Camp program for children 6 to 9 years of age.

The weekly virtual summer camp sessions will feature half-day morning schedules filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts and educational lessons hosted by educators from each organization. In addition to daily live lessons, the camp will include a variety of prerecorded and supplemental at-home activities and printables.

“We are thrilled to offer the community this unique, virtual camp experience once again,” said Sarah Marmion, manager of Manatee Lagoon. “Manatee Lagoon is part of Florida Power & Light Company’s commitment to make our communities a better place to live and raise a family and be responsible stewards of the environment. Our hope is that this virtual program provides families and camp organizations a flexible and fun way to keep curious minds engaged and connected to the environment throughout the summer months.”

The virtual summer camp is free for families and individuals with a voluntary donation option to support the environmental and educational missions of the organizations that helped make this program possible. New this year, summer camp organizations can also register to access the camp’s content for $50 per week for login access of one device.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with LMC and Manatee Lagoon to bring marine science education to youth,” said Aly Busse, associate vice president for education at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. “This is an exciting model that builds on Mote’s extensive, award-winning, virtual learning programs to provide highly engaging, interactive and educational experiences throughout the summer, especially to children who may not otherwise have access.”

Camps run through Friday, August 6, and space is limited. To register for camp, please visit visitmanateelagoon.com/virtual-summer-camp.