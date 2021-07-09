By Ariana Pedraza

Have you ever marched in a band? Maybe in high school or in college? Do you miss it? Bill Findeison, a local band director, started the Second Time Arounders Marching Band and Auxiliary because he did too. If you have ever marched in a high school or college band and have dreamed of doing it one more time, this is the band for you.

Findeison started the band off the question, “What happens to all the people who have marched in band?” After they graduate, they do not get to march again. He decided to give ex-band members another opportunity to be involved in a band again. He advertised the band in a newspaper for a few weeks with the date of the first rehearsal and 75 people showed up. They borrowed instruments when they could and that year they played in the St. Petersburg Festival of the States parade, and after that quickly organized a second season. About 40 years later, the band has grown up to over 400 people.

Candace Rotolo, who was in color guard in high school and is now a third-year member of the rifle line and public relations coordinator in the band, expressed, “I’d never thought I could march again 30 years later, but I got to and I have been so happy to be able to have that shared experience again. It was so wonderful to share the experience with so many people again.”

The Second Time Arounders have found themselves among people from all walks of life joined by the same love for the music and marching as well as the comradery that comes with it. The band includes people from all around the Tampa Bay area, as far out as Orlando, and people that travel and stay here in the winter from out of state.

The band is not only about the actual music, but about the people as well, Findeison explained, saying, “Half of the band is performance, music, twirling, etc., but the rest is the social lives. People find friends and meet. I got married from the band.”

The band has participated in many parades around the country, including the Macy’s parade. The group once visited Dublin, Ireland as well. In fact, they are planning on returning there this upcoming season.

If you are interested, visit secondtimearounders.org for the schedule, rehearsal dates, to meet the band and to ask questions.