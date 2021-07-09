Pepin Academies recently announced it has named veteran educator Monika Perez as its chief operating officer (COO) to oversee its three campuses in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties that serve students with learning and learning-related disabilities.

In this role, Perez will oversee internal operations across all Pepin Academies campuses, including the Riverview location, and implement program and facility expansions.

Perez has served Pepin Academies for the past 17 years. She began her career with the schools as director of Pepin Academy High School, then a small ninth-12th grade charter school, in 2004. Since starting, in her roles as assistant principal and principal, she has been integral to the growth of the schools, which now serve more than 1,000 students across the two counties from third-12th grade as well as a transition program for students up to age 22.

“Through the years, Pepin Academies has become a second home to me,” said Perez. “My love for this school and what it stands for now drives me to help others find their ‘home’ in our therapeutic educational environment. As COO, I now have the chance to help unify our campuses and carry this vision further.”

The newly created position comes as part of Pepin Academies’ long-term development plan. It recently opened a new campus in New Port Richey and is in the process of remodeling its Riverview campus with phase one of the expansion set to be completed in July.

“When it came time to choose a COO for Pepin Academies, we were very fortunate to have one of the most qualified candidates right under our own roof,” said Jeff Skowronek, MST, Ph.D., executive director of Pepin Academies. “As Pepin Academies looks to unify its efforts, grow and expand, I’m confident that having Monika in this role will ensure those families and students that need us most will be well-served by our therapeutic educational environment.”

Perez received a Bachelor of Science in communication disorders from the University of Central Florida and a Master of Education in educational leadership from the University of South Florida. In addition to her roles at Pepin Academies, she has also served on numerous charter school application review committees to advance educational choice in the community. Her service to Pepin Academies and the community earned her Pepin Academies’ Peregrine Falcon Outstanding Employee award in 2017.

For more information about Pepin Academies, visit pepinacademies.com.