Health and wellness is about a child’s mind and body, and Dr. Casey Lynn with SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry has made it his mission to ensure the children in his community are set on the right path. For that reason, he partnered with Apollo Beach Elementary and Doby Elementary to provide books from the school book fair to every kindergarten student.

Before COVID-19, Dr. Lynn kept many books in his office for children to read, and he often would allow parents to take them home as children became attached. When he had to remove the books from his office, he realized many families may lose access to literature when libraries closed and schools went virtual.

Just as dentistry is about preventative care and maintenance from a young age, early literacy is often a marker of a student’s success later in life. For that reason, he created the SmileLYNN Reader’s Program to ensure students can begin to build home libraries. A native of Brandon, Dr. Lynn always wanted to come back and serve the community in which he grew up.

“The community has really embraced our office, and I want to help wherever I can,” he said.

Plus, Dr. Lynn made sure to buy books from the schools’ book fairs to ensure a percentage of what he spent would go back to each elementary school. “I want every kid to be able to have books and develop a love of reading,” he said. He hopes to expand to other local elementary schools in the future.

Dr. Lynn’s practice is an extension of his love for kids and his passion for health. He designed his office to feel like a home, so children associate going to the dentist with positive experiences. His gentle approach helps children of all ages feel comfortable during cleanings and procedures. Additionally, he has options in place for comfort whether your child needs a more extensive procedure or may have special needs which make dental care challenging. He wants to give all families the tools they need to have good oral hygiene across a lifetime.

