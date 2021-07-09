Are you looking for a different way to bond with your family, friends or coworkers? Does the idea of trying to escape from a locked room with a clock counting down every second sound like fun? Then you need to check out Game Over Escape Rooms, located on Causeway Blvd., which opened earlier this year.

Owned by the Stone family, Jeffrey, Robin and Blake, who have lived in the area since 1990, Game Over Escape Rooms’ Tampa location offers four different rooms themed to every last detail with puzzles and electronics to enhance the experience.

According to Jeffery, the four rooms, Lost City of Atlantis, Money Heist, Philosopher Stone and Haunted Mansion, are showrooms for Game Over Escape Rooms North America.

“The rooms have been chosen because they are so different from each other. One is creepy, one is magical, one is fantasy and the last is adventurous,” he said. “Lost City of Atlantis is a Poseidon-themed room with some really cool, first-ever-in-an-escape water features.”

The Stone family are no strangers to escape rooms. After founding 13 businesses in the Brandon area, from computer manufacturing to physical rehab, open MRI and ambulatory surgery center, Jeffrey teamed up with his wife, Robin, a speech therapist by trade, and son, Blake, who has a college degree in finance, to design and hand-build Legends Escape Room in Brandon. The family decided last year to grow their business by joining with Game Over Escape Rooms, the world’s largest escape room company.

“This is the 87th location for Game Over Escape Rooms in 15 countries,” said Jeffrey. “The Rome, Italy location has 27 rooms and Game Over in Slovenia has 10 rooms.”

Game Over has more than 360 rooms built and running worldwide.

Rooms are often rented out for birthday parties and team building events for all ages as solving the puzzles can aid in development of communication, problem-solving and leadership qualities.

Interested gamers are invited to check out more about Game Over online at https://tampa.escapegameover.us. The website offers information about each room to help residents decide which one they want to try first and reservations can be made online. For more information, call 372-0040. Game Over is located at 10266 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa.